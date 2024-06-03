Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Report 2024-2034: Expanding Applications in Electric Vehicles, Combined with Innovations in Long-Duration Storage Technologies, Open New Avenues for Growth

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market, is set to surpass US$48.2 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth predicted through to 2034.



The energy storage systems market is propelled by a confluence of factors. The growing demand for reliable and stable power supply, coupled with the increasing deployment of renewable energy sources, is a primary driver. Governments worldwide are implementing supportive policies and incentives, fostering the adoption of energy storage systems. Additionally, advancements in battery technology, declining costs, and a rising awareness of environmental sustainability contribute to the market's positive trajectory.



The market presents promising opportunities, particularly in the integration of energy storage with smart grids and microgrids. The expanding applications in electric vehicles, combined with innovations in long-duration storage technologies, open new avenues for growth. Moreover, the exploration of innovative business models and the development of grid-scale projects offer lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders. Collaborations between utilities, technology providers, and research institutions are poised to unlock further potential.



Despite the promising outlook, the energy storage market faces challenges. Technological limitations, such as the energy density of batteries and the environmental impact of certain technologies, pose hurdles to widespread adoption. Regulatory complexities, uncertain economic conditions, and the need for substantial upfront investments also present challenges. Addressing these obstacles requires collaborative efforts across the industry to develop sustainable and cost-effective solutions.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Expanding Energy Demand and Rising Renewable Share: Catalysts for Energy Storage Market Growth

The Rising Global Demand for Energy, Driven by Population Growth and Industrialization

Ongoing Research and Development Driving Advances in Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

Market Restraining Factors

Risk Associated with Battery Energy Storage System Hinders Market Growth

High Cost of Installing Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Hinder the Market Growth

Meeting the Diverse needs of Long-Duration Energy Storage Remains a Challenge

Market Opportunities

Exploiting Urbanization Trends Leveraging Microgrid Networks for Localized Energy Storage Solutions

Government Initiatives Substances for Advanced Energy Storage Solutions

Seizing Opportunities for Growing Investments in Sustainable Energy Resources

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Integration Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Market Segment by Duration

Short Duration Storage

Medium Duration Storage

Long Duration Storage

Market Segment by Application

Ancillary Services

Peaking Capacity

Energy Shifting

Transmission & Distribution Level

Market Segment by End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility (Grid-scale)

Other End-Use

Market Segment by Technology Type

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS)

Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

Flywheel Energy Storage

Compressed-Air Energy Storage (CAES)

Other Technology

Leading companies profiled in the report

ABB

Beacon Power

BYD

Convergent Energy and Power

Eos Energy Enterprises

Exide Industries

Greensmith Energy Management Systems

LG Chem

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Seeo

SMA Solar Technology

