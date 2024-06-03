2024 North American Gaming Almanac, with 1900 Annual Reports of North American Gaming Businesses

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Gaming Almanac 2024 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Gaming Almanac is a comprehensive guide to gaming in the United States and Canada. The Almanac covers casino and card room gaming, lotteries, and race and sports wagering, in every U.S. state and Canadian province.

Current and inflation-adjusted historical revenue statistics are given for each type of gaming in each geographic market. Counts and distribution are provided for gaming properties, gaming machines, and tables, along with profiles of properties, owners, and regulatory agencies.

Comprehensive Financial Coverage of the North American Gaming Market

The latest gaming revenue data, state-by-state comparisons, property profiles, and statistics

The Almanac will help you develop benchmarks, analyze competitors, monitor industry trends, and gather market data to support your business plan.

Key Features:

Five years of annual revenue data through 2022

Monthly revenue figures through 2023

1,000 revenue charts and tables

State-by-state comparisons

Gaming property counts

Property rankings and cross-reference lists

Overviews of types of gaming

Gaming machine and table counts and distribution

More than 3,600 property profiles

More than 600 property owner and operator profiles

Online Subscription Additional Features:

Actual and inflation-adjusted current and historical revenue figures and charts for casino and card room gaming, race and sports wagering, lotteries, and online gaming in each geographic market

Monthly gaming revenue figures with continuous updates

North American Gaming Market Analyzer that lets you define markets by type of gaming establishment and location (including radius searching), and shows detailed profiles for each property in the gaming market along with summary data such as number of properties, gaming machines, poker tables, hotel rooms, employees, and more.

An interactive directory of every gaming jurisdiction in the U.S., Canada and Mexico showing lists of properties open, planned and under construction; property statistics; and address and general contact information for gaming properties, property owners and operators, and regulatory agencies and commissions.

Access interactive maps displaying the locations of every gaming property in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

1,900 annual reports of North American gaming businesses

Current and Prior printed Almanacs in electronic format

Key Topics Covered:

Preface

North America

Canada Alberta British Columbia Grand River Mohawk Lands Kahnawake Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland and Labrador Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon

Mexico

United States Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

Gaming Property Owners and Operators

Properties Ranked by Size Gaming Machines Table Games Poker Tables Bingo Seats Gaming Positions Hotel Rooms

Properties Grouped by Type and Gaming Activity Casinos Casino-Hotels Tribal Gaming - Class III Tribal Gaming - Class II Riverboat Casinos Cruise Ships Casino Cruises Racinos Horse Tracks Dog Tracks Card Rooms Poker Games Bingo Halls Sportsbooks



