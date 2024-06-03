2024 North American Gaming Almanac, with 1900 Annual Reports of North American Gaming Businesses

Dublin, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Gaming Almanac 2024 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American Gaming Almanac is a comprehensive guide to gaming in the United States and Canada. The Almanac covers casino and card room gaming, lotteries, and race and sports wagering, in every U.S. state and Canadian province.
Current and inflation-adjusted historical revenue statistics are given for each type of gaming in each geographic market. Counts and distribution are provided for gaming properties, gaming machines, and tables, along with profiles of properties, owners, and regulatory agencies.
Comprehensive Financial Coverage of the North American Gaming Market
- The latest gaming revenue data, state-by-state comparisons, property profiles, and statistics
- The Almanac will help you develop benchmarks, analyze competitors, monitor industry trends, and gather market data to support your business plan.
Key Features:
- Five years of annual revenue data through 2022
- Monthly revenue figures through 2023
- 1,000 revenue charts and tables
- State-by-state comparisons
- Gaming property counts
- Property rankings and cross-reference lists
- Overviews of types of gaming
- Gaming machine and table counts and distribution
- More than 3,600 property profiles
- More than 600 property owner and operator profiles
Online Subscription Additional Features:
- Actual and inflation-adjusted current and historical revenue figures and charts for casino and card room gaming, race and sports wagering, lotteries, and online gaming in each geographic market
- Monthly gaming revenue figures with continuous updates
- North American Gaming Market Analyzer that lets you define markets by type of gaming establishment and location (including radius searching), and shows detailed profiles for each property in the gaming market along with summary data such as number of properties, gaming machines, poker tables, hotel rooms, employees, and more.
- An interactive directory of every gaming jurisdiction in the U.S., Canada and Mexico showing lists of properties open, planned and under construction; property statistics; and address and general contact information for gaming properties, property owners and operators, and regulatory agencies and commissions.
- Access interactive maps displaying the locations of every gaming property in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
- 1,900 annual reports of North American gaming businesses
- Current and Prior printed Almanacs in electronic format
Key Topics Covered:
- Preface
- North America
- Canada
- Alberta
- British Columbia
- Grand River Mohawk Lands
- Kahnawake
- Manitoba
- New Brunswick
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- Northwest Territories
- Nova Scotia
- Nunavut
- Ontario
- Prince Edward Island
- Quebec
- Saskatchewan
- Yukon
- Mexico
- United States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- Gaming Property Owners and Operators
- Properties Ranked by Size
- Gaming Machines
- Table Games
- Poker Tables
- Bingo Seats
- Gaming Positions
- Hotel Rooms
- Properties Grouped by Type and Gaming Activity
- Casinos
- Casino-Hotels
- Tribal Gaming - Class III
- Tribal Gaming - Class II
- Riverboat Casinos
- Cruise Ships
- Casino Cruises
- Racinos
- Horse Tracks
- Dog Tracks
- Card Rooms
- Poker Games
- Bingo Halls
- Sportsbooks
