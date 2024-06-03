Noom Launches Noom Vibe, a Wellness Community and Habit Tracker Built for the Age of GLP-1s

Wellness App incentivizes healthy habits critical to whole-person health and longevity



NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, today announced the launch of its new app, Noom Vibe.

Noom Vibe combines incentive with self-efficacy to drive the adoption of healthy habits, while also encouraging community via expert talks and social connections with like-minded people. Harnessing the power of psychology to promote healthy habits, Noom Vibe grants users “Vibes,” the platform’s own virtual currency, based on their healthy habits. Vibes can be redeemed for gift cards and donated to causes.

Dr. Pouran Faghri, Professor at the UCLA School of Public Health and Scientific Advisor to Noom, noted: “Combining financial incentives with improved self-efficacy has been demonstrated to lead to enduring lifestyle changes. Studies have shown that financial incentives have had positive effects on exercise in sedentary adults.”

“I agreed to join the Noom Scientific Advisory Board,” continued Dr. Faghri, “because I appreciate the combination of habit building with community. Social connection and self-efficacy share a bidirectional relationship: Social connection influences individuals' abilities and willingness to engage in lifestyle-changing behaviors. Conversely, individuals with high self-efficacy, believing in their capability to enact change, are more inclined to participate in social interactions and cultivate supportive relationships.”

Noom Vibe empowers users to take a holistic focus on all aspects of their wellness, through a number of free features:

Incentivized Step and Healthy Habit Tracker: Recognizing the correlation between healthy habits and increased healthspan, Noom Vibe’s step and habit tracker encourages users to build healthy habits with financial rewards that can be redeemed for gift cards from dozens of establishments or donated to causes.

Incentivized On-Demand Workouts: Given the power of exercise to delay death and promote slower cognitive decline, Noom Vibe provides 1000+ personalized workouts while earning the virtual currency Vibes in proportion to the number of minutes spent exercising. Healthy habit building categories include low impact, strength training, cardio, mobility, meditations and more.



Doctor-led Health Advice and Live Coaching: Noom Vibe offers a daily roster of live talks, including “Ask the Doctor” and live sessions with Noom health coaches. The talks cover a range of health topics, including GLP-1s.



Community Circles Foster Social Connectedness: Noom Vibe matches like-minded people for voice-based interactions. Each circle is focused on a distinctive support topic including sleep, fitness, parenting, mental health, and more.



“In this age of GLP-1s, healthy habits have never mattered more,” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom. “People don’t just want to eat half a bag of Doritos instead of a full bag—they want less highly processed foods. They don’t just want to be around to meet their grandkids—they want to beat them at basketball and take them skiing. They want to live better longer. We see that the next wave is longevity. With a taste of better living, people get hungry for more. Noom Vibe is just the latest step toward our mission to empower everyone, everywhere, to live better longer.”

“With Noom’s flagship app,” Cook continued, “we have helped and will continue to help millions achieve a healthy weight. With Noom Vibe, we are creating a daily habit that appeals to everyone, no matter their current weight, enabling Noom to be at the top of people’s minds when they decide a weight loss journey is the right next step for them. Noom Vibe is the first app to combine a step tracker, workout tracker, meditation tracker, and habit tracker with incentive and community. We wished to answer Surgeon General Murthy’s recent call. His report made clear that a lack of community can lead to early death and take years off a life. We understand how important community is to helping healthy habits take root, and we wanted to put our fantastic coaches in a community with wellness seekers in an innovative and engaging way.”

“At Noom Vibe, we believe that the collective power of our community is unmatched in its ability to inspire each member to achieve their wellness goals,” said Dayo Akinrinade, Founder and General Manager of Noom Vibe. “These goals are wide-ranging, from improving sleep, nutrition or social connectedness. In these times of rising healthcare costs, Noom Vibe is inclusive - the app is free, so everyone can access our financially incentivized health tracking tools and live coaching, backed by a supportive community.”





About Noom Vibe:

Noom Vibe is a free wellness app empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer. The app makes it fun and rewarding to build healthy habits as part of a supportive community. Key features include an incentivized step-and-habit tracker, live conversations with coaches, and community connection. Noom Vibe is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play . To learn more about Noom Vibe, visit NoomVibe.com .

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering people to live better longer. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center Of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

