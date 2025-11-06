Noom Unveils New Diabetes Lifestyle Program and Predictive Glucose Forecasting to Tackle America’s Diabetes Crisis

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading platform for preventive health and longevity solutions, today introduced two new offerings to combat the growing diabetes crisis in the U.S.: a dedicated Diabetes Lifestyle Program for employers and health plans, and Glucose Forecasting available to both enterprise and consumer members. These powerful new tools underscore Noom’s commitment to make personalized, science-backed health solutions accessible to everyone, and to address type 2 diabetes — one of the nation’s most costly and fastest-growing chronic conditions.

Noom’s Diabetes Lifestyle Program delivers measurable, clinically validated results. In just three months, participants achieved significant health improvements:

Nearly three-fourths of members achieved a clinically significant A1C reduction

achieved a clinically significant A1C reduction Average A1C dropped by an impressive 1.0%

Mean blood glucose decreased by 29 mg/dL



Through a combination of one-on-one coaching, personalized nutrition guidance, and smart tracking tools, the Noom Diabetes Lifestyle Program empowers members while providing employers and payers measurable gains in engagement, outcomes, and cost savings.

Introducing Glucose Forecasting

Noom’s new Glucose Forecasting tool predicts how meals may affect future blood glucose levels — without requiring a CGM or hardware. Predictions are based on member demographics like age, sex, BMI, and metabolic status.

Unlike traditional glucose monitoring solutions, Noom’s forecasting technology uses advanced models to deliver predictive insights without requiring expensive devices. The forecasting tool will be available to enterprise members who have access to the Diabetes Lifestyle program and select consumer members.

Key features of Noom’s Glucose Forecasting include:

Predictive insights to help members anticipate glucose responses to meals

Insights on the specific ingredients within a meal that drive heightened blood glucose, so members learn about the impact of specific foods and can make healthier decisions in the future

Early intervention support for individuals with prediabetes or at elevated risk, helping to slow or prevent progression to type 2 diabetes



This cutting-edge feature enables people to make earlier, smarter decisions to optimize their metabolic health and thereby reduce long-term complications. By illuminating the connection between daily habits and metabolic outcomes, it helps individuals prevent risk, strengthen long-term healthy behaviors, and sustain overall wellbeing. For those with prediabetes or at heightened risk, these predictive insights serve as a critical early intervention tool, empowering members to take action before the condition progresses and enabling employers and payers to reduce downstream healthcare costs.

A New Approach to Prevention and Longevity

“Managing diabetes requires a proactive approach, not just reactive treatment,” said Cody Fair, Chief Commercial Officer at Noom. “By pairing our proven behavioral science tools with cutting-edge predictive technology, Noom empowers individuals and partners to intervene earlier, prevent progression, and make healthier choices every day. This is about tackling a national health crisis at scale and making powerful insights accessible to everyone — not just those already living with diabetes — supporting a future of greater longevity for all.”

Together, the Diabetes Lifestyle Program and Glucose Forecasting tool advance Noom’s mission to make powerful health insights accessible to everyone and support sustainable behavior change, empowering members while providing employers and payers with measurable gains in engagement, outcomes and significant cost savings.

For more information about Noom’s Diabetes Lifestyle Program for enterprise clients, or to explore partnership opportunities, visit Noom Health Diabetes .

About Noom: Noom is the leading platform for preventive health and longevity solutions, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer — every day. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer a suite of solutions, including Noom Med, Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom Weight, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, Noom Diabetes Lifestyle Program, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, to millions. Noom has received multiple National Institute of Health grants and was the first mobile app recognized by the CDC as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work and Fortune’s Best.

