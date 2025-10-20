Noom Launches AI Face Scan and AI Future Me to Bring Preventive Health Insights to Everyone





Noom’s free Face Scan feature

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading platform for preventive health and longevity solutions, today announced two new AI-powered features — Face Scan and Future Me — that deliver personalized health insights and recommendations in seconds, inspiring daily behavior change. Both tools are available in Noom’s free tier, making advanced preventive health technology available to anyone with a smartphone.

Personalized Health Insights in Seconds

Face Scan uses the smartphone camera to turn a simple selfie into a real-time snapshot of whole-person health. Designed as an educational and screening tool, it democratizes early health insights and bridges the gap between member engagement and meaningful health action.

In just 30 seconds, members receive a personalized health screening report including:

Biological age estimate — a lower biological age is associated with lower health risks and better health than peers of the same chronological age

— a lower biological age is associated with lower health risks and better health than peers of the same chronological age Metabolic and heart health indicators — insights tied to long-term risk factors

— insights tied to long-term risk factors Vital signs — including estimated heart rate, breathing rate, and stress levels



Members can track these metrics over time and get personalized recommendations to improve them.

“A simple video selfie can now unlock meaningful health insights – no needles, no appointments,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. “We are building the future of healthcare, combining advanced and accessible screening, convenient clinical care, and always-on lifestyle support.”

Face Scan is powered by remote photoplethysmography (rPPG), a scientifically validated imaging method that detects subtle changes in skin tone corresponding to blood flow. Peer-reviewed studies show this technology can reliably estimate heart rate, respiration, and stress-related HRV, making it one of the most promising tools for remote health assessment.

Advanced AI and optical analysis from NuraLogix power Face Scan. Combined with Noom’s behavioral insights, it gives members a holistic view of their health. “We are proud to partner with Noom to deliver real-time screening for key health indicators — from biological age to cardiovascular resilience — in just seconds using our proprietary video-based AI solution,” said Marzio Pozzuoli, CEO of NuraLogix.

While rPPG is a reliable and well-researched technology, it is not a diagnostic tool, and members are clearly informed of this before use. Results may vary based on lighting conditions and camera quality. Clinical studies and research publications related to the technology are available here .

“Smarter habits start with better insights,” said Aaron Severs, Chief Product Officer at Noom. “We’re moving prevention from the clinic to the camera — turning early insight into everyday action. Noom’s technology brings that vision to life now — accelerating the move from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.”

Future Me: Motivation Through Visualization

Along with Face Scan, Noom is launching Future Me, an AI-driven tool that shows members how today’s habits could shape their future appearance and wellbeing.

By generating two AI-driven scenarios — one based on healthy patterns, one on unhealthy ones — Future Me makes the future feel real and present, creating powerful motivation to adopt healthy habits for the long term. Studies show seeing an age-progressed photo of yourself can nudge you to make wiser choices now.

“Living a long, healthy life isn’t just about genetics — it’s shaped by everyday choices,” said Cook. “Future Me makes those choices tangible, helping people take control and build healthier habits today.”



Noom’s free Future Me feature

Future Me uses advanced AI technology developed by Haut.AI, a beauty and longevity-focused tech company that uses AI to translate skincare science into highly personalized digital experiences. The feature is trained on millions of data points to generate two possible future scenarios based on general patterns of how healthy and unhealthy habits can affect an individual’s facial appearance over time. While it does not guarantee precise outcomes, it offers a hyper-realistic and scientifically backed visualization to motivate better decision-making and inspire healthier habits. The tool is designed to work across all skin tones, types, and conditions.

“Haut.AI is proud to co-create this experience with Noom, helping people make healthier choices, live better lives and extend their healthspan,” said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO and Co-founder of Haut.AI. “Our new SkinGPT Aging Model, which powers this experience, was created precisely to inspire people to take better actions today for a healthier tomorrow — and together with Noom, we can now motivate millions to make those choices.” Face Scan and Future Me are available now in Noom’s free microhabits tier within the Noom app and will roll out to all members in the coming weeks.

Together, Face Scan and Future Me bring Noom’s Blueprint for Everyday Wellbeing to life — combining behavior science, preventive health, and responsible AI to help people live better longer — every day.

About Noom: Noom is the leading platform for preventive health and longevity solutions, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer — every day. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer a suite of solutions, including Noom Med, Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom Weight, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, to millions. Noom has received multiple National Institute of Health grants and was the first mobile app recognized by the CDC as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work and Fortune’s Best.

Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Brandyn Bissinger

comms@noom.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a51240bd-ff7e-4971-916c-d7c3ccd54572

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/019fa95e-4615-42ba-928e-49d4812390ba