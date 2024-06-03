Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 22 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 24/5/2024 102,500 535.44 54,882,204 Monday, 27 May 2024 1,500 578.44 867,660 Tuesday, 28 May 2024 1,600 585.65 937,040 Wednesday, 29 May 2024 1,600 579.49 927,184 Thursday, 30 May 2024 1,300 576.98 750,074 Friday, 31 May 2024 1,300 574.32 746,616 In the period 27/5/2024 - 31/5/2024 7,300 579.26 4,228,574 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 31/5/2024 109,800 538.35 59,110,778 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,720,726 treasury shares corresponding to 6.88% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

