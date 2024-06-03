Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 22 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 24/5/2024
|102,500
|535.44
|54,882,204
|Monday, 27 May 2024
|1,500
|578.44
|867,660
|Tuesday, 28 May 2024
|1,600
|585.65
|937,040
|Wednesday, 29 May 2024
|1,600
|579.49
|927,184
|Thursday, 30 May 2024
|1,300
|576.98
|750,074
|Friday, 31 May 2024
|1,300
|574.32
|746,616
|In the period 27/5/2024 - 31/5/2024
|7,300
|579.26
|4,228,574
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 31/5/2024
|109,800
|538.35
|59,110,778
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,720,726 treasury shares corresponding to 6.88% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
