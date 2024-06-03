NorthStar Moving’s Virtual Food Drive Assists U.S. County with Highest Child Hunger Rate

Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today the launch of their 12th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive.

Los Angeles County is home to more food-insecure children than any other county in the U.S. To help address this dire situation, NorthStar Moving has once again teamed up with Compass Real Estate to raise much-needed funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to feed hungry children in LA County this summer.

"Nutrition insecurity is a heartbreaking reality in Los Angeles County, where more children face food insecurity than anywhere else in the nation," said President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Michael Flood. "We are grateful for NorthStar Moving's continued support through their Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive, which helps us in our fight against hunger."

In California, 2 million children live in low-income households affected by hunger. For some children, the only meal they receive is at school. Many families turn to food banks for assistance when school is out for the summer. However, food banks can experience a decline in donations during the summer months.

“Over the last 11 years, our award-winning Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive has provided 742,036 meals on our children’s tables,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “While that fills my heart, my heart is also broken. The surge in inflation continues to escalate the rate of hunger in our backyard. Instead of clicking for your take-out tonight, please click the donate button on our food drive instead. For the price of your $25 take-out, you can provide 100 meals! If we all donate, we can make a real difference in the lives of families that are working hard to feed their children. Virtual food drives like ours allow the LA Regional Food Bank to serve an average of 900,000 people every month. Please join us in helping the LA Regional Food Bank feed kids this summer!

The 12th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive is completely online and runs through July 1, 2024. Please make a monetary online donation today HERE.

All donations will directly assist the needs of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank .

