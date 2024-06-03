Kilmer Sports Ventures Acquires French Professional Football Club AS Saint-Étienne

TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kilmer Sports Ventures, a part of Kilmer Group, announced today that it has successfully acquired AS Saint-Étienne, one of France's most decorated and beloved football clubs. The announcement comes just one day after the club’s victory against FC Metz that secured its promotion back to Ligue 1 next season.



Kilmer Sports Ventures brings the unparalleled expertise of two leaders in the world of sports to AS Saint-Étienne – Larry Tanenbaum, a 30-year veteran and one of the most well respected and trusted team owners in North America, and Ivan Gazidis, a renowned leader of European football with a record of success at the highest level in both England and Italy. Gazidis will take on the role of club president, effective immediately.

“It is an honour and a great responsibility to take over AS Saint-Étienne, a club with such a strong identity and history,” said Ivan Gazidis, President of Kilmer Sports Ventures and AS Saint-Étienne. “Our work begins now to bring Saint-Étienne back to the highest level of French football, and we will do that by building on what we know are the club’s greatest strengths – its history, its values, and its incredible community. Allez les verts!”

Founded in 1933, AS Saint-Étienne’s 90-year legacy includes ten Ligue 1 championships, the top tier of French football, a deep commitment to community and an unrivalled fan base that extends well beyond the city to the whole region. This is the first change in ownership of the club in twenty years and marks the start of a new era for AS Saint-Étienne.

“AS Saint-Étienne is so much more than a football club, it’s a community and the beating heart of the city and the region. It’s what makes it so special and worth investing in,” said Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman and CEO of Kilmer Group. “I’m thrilled to now be a part of the Saint-Étienne community and I can’t wait to cheer on our Ligue 1 Les Verts next season with 40 million new Canadian fans!”

About Kilmer Sports Ventures:

Kilmer Sports Ventures is a division of Kilmer Group and focuses on investment opportunities in the world of sport and entertainment. Kilmer Group is a multi-generational platform with a long history in business development and investment focused on three verticals: Infrastructure & Real Estate, Sports & Media, and Private Equity, which includes a majority ownership in Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited.