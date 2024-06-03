Value Excellence Technology Introduces Female-Exclusive Vape Brand: LUCKY KISS

Hong Kong, China, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Excellence Technology has astutely identified market demands and launched a vape brand specifically tailored for women— LUCKY KISS . Through comprehensive research, the company discovered that female consumers have a particular affinity for the word "LUCKY," while "KISS" symbolizes the pleasurable sensation of the e-cigarette touching the lips. This insight inspired the creation of the brand name LUCKY KISS.





The LK-600, the inaugural product from LUCKY KISS, has been successfully developed and is set to launch in June 2024. This innovative product is specifically designed for young female users, featuring a design and usage method that is both novel and practical. It aims to resonate deeply with its audience, fostering a strong emotional connection.

The design of the LK-600 draws inspiration from a widely popular beauty product among women—lipstick. Much like lipstick, the LK-600 is portable and frequently utilized. Its elegant appearance mirrors that of a high-end lipstick, emphasizing the user's refined taste and status while maintaining ease of portability. Users can simply remove the cap and rotate the button with one hand to smoothly reveal the drip tip, creating a unique and sophisticated usage ritual. A gentle inhale releases a rich and refreshing aroma, providing a delightful sensory experience. During use, the red and white LED lights at the bottom emit a soft glow, enhancing the aesthetic appeal with a touch of technological beauty. Thoughtful design features include a cap that can be attached to the bottom to prevent loss. After use, rotating the button retracts the drip tip, and covering the cap to ensure both convenience and hygiene.

The LK-600 boasts a sleek and elegant design imbued with profound emotional symbolism, meticulously crafted by a renowned designer from a leading international smartphone brand. The outer shell employs high-end NCVM processing technology, akin to that used in premium smartphones. The stainless steel knob, enhanced with PVD and sandblasting techniques, beautifully showcases the allure of metal. Additionally, the drip tip design has undergone ten meticulous revisions to guarantee the utmost ergonomic experience for users.

Expert flavorists have developed a series of exclusive flavors tailored to the specific tastes of female users. These flavors include The Love of the Berry (Blueberry Sour Raspberry), Lucky Latte (Coffee Latte), Green Temptation (Watermelon), Lucky Angel (Pineapple Mojito), Lucky Rainbow (Rainbow Sugar), and Cool Summer (Blue Razz Lemonade). Furthermore, these flavors are customized to align with the preferences of women from different countries.





Embracing the slogan "Your freedom is unique," LUCKY KISS inspires women to express their individuality in their own distinctive ways. Modern women value freedom, individuality, and self-expression, and LUCKY KISS perfectly encapsulates these desires.

LUCKY KISS has already captured the enthusiastic attention of numerous female users. For more information, visit The website .



