Stanley Martin Homes Announces Its Expansion into the Hampton Roads Area with the Opening of a New Neighborhood in Poquoson, VA

RESTON, Virginia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes, one of the fastest-growing homebuilders in the nation, has announced its expansion into the Hampton Roads area. The company’s newest venture at Quarter Creek introduces a selection of 19 single-family detached homes to the City of Poquoson, highlighting the availability of waterfront and water-view homesites—a rarity in the region.

Located on the Lower Peninsula and starting in the upper $600s, the Stanley Martin homes at Quarter Creek will feature 2-car garages, 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and range from 2,500 to 3,200 square feet on elevated homesites with views of the Back River and without the need for flood insurance, which is a common concern for waterfront properties. Stanley Martin is joining the existing neighborhood which will have 33 total homesites over 38 acres.

Hunter Taylor, Division President at Stanley Martin Homes, expressed enthusiasm for the re-entry to the market, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the new projects we have coming to the Hampton Roads area. This official expansion allows us to bring Stanley Martin's signature quality and design to more families within the Hampton Roads area."

Quarter Creek’s prime location offers access to recreational, shopping, and employment centers. Nearby attractions include the Kiln Creek Golf Club and Resort, Messick Point Public Boat Landing, and the Newport News Mariners Museum. Its proximity to I-64 and several military bases positions the community as a central hub in Hampton Roads.

Taylor emphasized the company's intentions with Quarter Creek, noting, "We aim to exceed homeowner expectations by meticulously planning each aspect of the neighborhood, ensuring a perfect blend of lifestyle, convenience, and natural beauty."

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 20,000 homes and operating in seventeen metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.”

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and is one of the world's largest housing, construction, and development companies. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

###

Attachment