 Results of extraordinary general meeting in Pharma Equity Group A/S





3 June 2024

Pharma Equity Group A/S today held an extraordinary general meeting with the following results:







The company's share capital will be reduced by a nominal value of DKK 920,667,494.70 from a nominal value of DKK 1,022,963,883.00 to a nominal value of DKK 102,296,388.30 by allocation to a specific reserve pursuant to section 188(1)(3) of the Danish Companies Act. The capital reduction will be made by a proportional reduction of the denomination of all the company's shares, meaning that the denomination of the shares will be reduced from DKK 1.00 to DKK 0.1.



Prior to the completion of the capital reduction, the company's creditors will be encouraged to give notice on any claims against the company for a period of four weeks. The request will be published in the Danish Business Authority's IT-system.







The chair of the general meeting was, with a right of substitution, authorised to file the resolution adopted with the Danish Business Authority and to make any such amendments as the Danish Business Authority may require to register or approve the resolution adopted.







