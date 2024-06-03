La-Z-Boy Incorporated Announces Timing of Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

MONROE, Mich., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) will report its Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year results for the period ended April 27, 2024 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, June 17, 2024, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.



The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (888) 506-0062 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (973) 528-0011. The participant access code is 175127.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the internet. It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/, and will be accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Conference ID 50747.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

