Cambria Investment Management and Chesapeake Capital Corporation Announces the Launch of the Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF ($MFUT)

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) proudly announces the launch of the latest Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) from Cambria Investment Management and Chesapeake Capital Corporation: the Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF ($MFUT). We are proud to bring together these two valued partners for the launch of this innovative fund.



Speaking about the fund's objectives and strategy, Meb Faber, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management and Portfolio Manager of the fund's cash strategy, said, "The Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF ($MFUT) seeks capital preservation and long-term capital appreciation using a proprietary, systematic trend-following strategy. MFUT seeks opportunities across currencies, commodities, fixed income, and equities. We are excited to partner with the team at Chesapeake to bring a pure trend managed futures strategy to our ETF lineup."

Jerry Parker, CEO of Chesapeake Capital Corporation, shared his excitement for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Meb and Cambria Investment Management on the launch of the Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF ($MFUT). This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing investors with access to a robust, trend-following strategy that leverages our trend-following expertise. We believe MFUT offers a distinct opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios and achieve long-term growth through a systematic and disciplined approach to market trends."

For more information about MFUT please visit: Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF (MFUT) | Cambria Funds

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

About Chesapeake Capital Corporation

Chesapeake Capital Corporation operates as an investment management firm. The Company offers portfolio management and advisory services to individuals, institutions, trusts, private funds, charitable organizations, and investment companies. Chesapeake has managed client assets for over 35 years. Chesapeake was founded by Jerry Parker to provide investment and portfolio management services to both private and institutional investors worldwide. Located in Richmond, Virginia, Chesapeake’s team of dedicated investment professionals provide an institutional quality infrastructure and are committed to operational excellence. For more information, visit; Chesapeake Capital Corporation – Over 30 years of managing client capital

About Cambria Investment Management

Cambria Investment Management, LP ("Cambria" or the "Company") is a SEC registered investment advisor that was formed in 2006. Cambria is an independent, privately owned investment advisory firm focused on quantitative asset management and alternative investments. The Company's mission is to preserve and grow capital by producing above-average absolute returns with low correlation to traditional assets and manageable risk. The investment portfolios span from conservative low volatility to aggressive high volatility market products. For more information, visit; https://cambriafunds.com/index.

