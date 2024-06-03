Chitosan Market Size to Worth USD 91.99 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chitosan market size surpassed USD 12.25 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 78.94 billion in 2032, According to Precedence Research. Many people use chitosan for high cholesterol, wound healing, obesity, high blood pressure, and many other reasons that contribute to the growth of the market.



Chitosan is present on the outer shell of shellfish like lobster, shrimp, and crabs. The chitosan market deals with the production of chitosan, which is then used in various applications. Chitosan is used in drug manufacturing and medicine. Chitosan is an insoluble fibrous substance that may reduce cholesterol and fat the body absorbs from the food.

Chitosan can assist weight loss by reducing food intake and promoting satiation. Chitosan also helps support wet tissue, promotes new tissue growth, and stops bleeding when applied to the wounds. This is also used in high blood pressure, to increase hemoglobin, improve sleep and appetite, and for kidney failure patients. In surgery, chitosan is used for wound healing, gum inflammation, and Crohn’s disease. Apart from this, chitosan is also used to absorb toxic substances, oils, grease, and metals.

Chitosan Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific led the market with the largest revenue share of 46.91% in 2023.

By source, the shrimp segment has contributed a major revenue share of 63% in 2023.

By application, the biomedical segment has accounted a significant revenue share of 33.5% in 2023.

Cosmetics application segment has generated more than 26% of revenue share in 2023.

Asia Pacific Chitosan Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The Asia Pacific chitosan market size accounted for USD 7.06 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 44.16 billion by 2033, expanding at a notable CAGR of 22.59% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia-Pacific dominated the chitosan market and holds a major revenue share of 46.91% in 2023. The availability of raw materials in this region is easy due to the waste of fishery industries, business planning, and product development, factors that contribute to the growth of the market. In the Asia-Pacific region, fishing industries are in wide range, which helps in getting chitosan.

Asia-Pacific region health supplements are available for different types of industrial applications. Growing demand for cosmetics or skin care products for teenagers and women may help the growth of the market. Increased developments in food and beverages, water treatment, cosmetics industries, biomedical industries, and pharmaceuticals in India, China, South Korea, and Japan contribute to the growth of the market. Japan leads the Asia-Pacific region for the market.

In December 2023, in Delhi, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Department of Biotechnology (DOB) launched 14 new biotechnology-based products, including Fibroplug by Fibroheal wound care, a hemostatic bilayered sponge dressing made from chitosan and silk used for surgical accidental field injuries.



North America Chitosan Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The North America chitosan market size reached USD 3.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass around USD 24.84 billion by 2033, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 23.04% from 2024 to 2033.

Forecast Year Market Size in USD 2023 $ 3.12 Billion 2024 $ 3.84 Billion 2025 $ 4.74 Billion 2026 $ 5.86 Billion 2027 $ 7.25 Billion 2028 $ 8.97 Billion 2029 $ 11.11 Billion 2030 $ 13.76 Billion 2031 $ 17.07 Billion 2032 $ 21.19 Billion 2033 $ 24.84 Billion

Report Highlights

Source Type Outlook

The shrimp segment dominated the chitosan market in 2023. Nowadays, sustainable shrimp industries have shown progress, increased aquaculture production, and significant importance globally. Chitin removed from the shrimp shells is used in making plastic materials like plastic bags and plastic packaging, which are biodegradable. Chitin and cellulose are combined to manufacture natural, durable film.

Shrimp is used as a source of chitosan, which is made from the deacetylation of chitin. This is used in industrial or medical products as bioactive material. It has applications in biotechnology, paper and pulp, cosmetic products, wastewater treatment, and food and membranes. For agriculture purposes, it is used to stimulate plant growth, increase plant production, and protect plants from microorganisms in vegetable, seed, fruit, and leaf coatings like fertilizers that contribute to the growth of the segment.

Application Type Outlook

The water treatment segment dominated the chitosan market in 2023. There are many methods of decontamination of wastewater, including ion exchange, absorptive, nanofiltration, and chemical precipitation. Out of these methods, the absorptive method is more efficient, has a high availability of different absorbents, is easy to handle, and is low-cost. Chitosan is an adoptable polysaccharide that is highly distributed in nature and used in various fields. In wastewater treatment, chitosan or chitin is an important application. According to many research studies, chitosan has biosorbent ability, and its composites help remove wastewater pollutants. They are used for the removal of dyes from industrial wastewater, for removal of organic pollutants like fatty and oil impurities, and organic pesticides.

The cosmetics application segment also has a significant market share. Natural polymers are widely used in pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics, and packaging. This is due to the compatibility with living tissues and biodegradability. Chitosan or chitin is the most used polysaccharide in these areas. The unique properties of chitosan have many uses. Chitosan properties include antioxidants, absorption, antimicrobial, hair fixing, and film-forming capacity. The chitosan biopolymer may be processed in various forms that are relatable to its use, such as fiber, powder, granules membrane, or gel. Due to these advantages, chitosan biopolymers are used in cosmetics.

Scope of Chitosan Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Chitosan Market Growth Rate 22.31% from 2024 to 2033 Chitosan Market Size in 2023 USD 12.25 Billion Chitosan Market Size in 2024 USD 15.02 Billion Chitosan Market Size in 2033 USD 91.99 Billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Source, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing demand in wastewater treatment and cosmetic industry

Growing urbanization, industrialization, and population led to water pollution and the necessity for effective water treatment methods. Several methods for wastewater treatment are chemical precipitation, ion exchange, absorption, and others. Among several methods, the absorption method is an effective method for wastewater treatment. So, chitosan is used mostly for this wastewater treatment due to its biosorption property. This and many other properties choose to use chitosan in wastewater treatment applications.

Chitosan’s antioxidants, absorption, antimicrobial, hair fixing, and film-forming capacity properties make it a choice to use in cosmetic industries. Chitosan is used in many formulations like hair care, oral care, and skin care because of its ability to have beneficial effects on hair and skin and enhance product stability. Consumers have increased demand for organic products and natural products, which contributes to the growth of the chitosan market.

Restraint: Limited availability of raw materials and higher production cost

Large-scale extraction from crustacean sources involves harsh processing steps like alkali deproteinization, which can harm the environment and may have less raw material availability. Fungal-based chitosan production tends to be highly costly because of raw material limitations. The irregular availability of chitosan raw materials may affect production costs.

The production process of chitosan involves various complex steps such as extraction, purification, and deacetylation from various marine sources. These processes require specialized expertise and equipment, which may be costly. Chitosan is mostly derived from marine sources. Factors like Regulatory restrictions on fishing power fishing and environmental changes may impact the availability of raw materials and production costs. The sustainability and availability of the raw materials may constrain the growth of the chitosan market.

Opportunity: Application in food and beverage industry

Chitosan is explored as a natural preservative because of its natural properties. It may be applied as a deep coating or by spraying solutions to extend the life of various foods for food protection. Its long chemical structure allows for film-forming forwards and an effective barrier against spoilage microorganisms. Using chitosan may minimize the toxic chemicals in food preservatives.

In fruit juice, beer, and wine, chitosan plays an important role in filtration and clarification. Chitosan acts as a chelating agent for metal ions present in the beverages. It helps in removing heavy metals from beverages. Chitosan is also used as a dietary ingredient in food products and provides health. Chitosan is also used for food packaging purposes to extend the shelf life of the food and reduce the environmental impact, which contributes to the growth of the chitosan market.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, John’s won cash for launching a business for the conversion of crab shells to chitosan. Chitosan has many uses, including stabilizing food, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.





In September 2023, a reliable standard for molecular weight analysis was launched by Heppe Medical Chitosan. This research helps customers and researchers with no extended need to compare chitosan with another substance for molecular weight analysis. Now well-founded chitosan is used by using this analysis technique, with no overthinking about whether they are right, and no approximations.





In October 2023, LOGOSTA S.A. announced that it has collaborated with the Global Science and Technology Company Merck for the distribution of unique chitosan through its life science businesses. Due to its biocompatible, biodegradable, and antimicrobial properties, it is used in various research areas.





In November 2023, a chitosan-based drug delivery (Oligochitosan) platform, enGene, launched as a traded medicine company. The company can use a derived chitosan gene delivery platform for new agents' drug delivery to muscle tissue.





In December 2023, a chitosan-based fungicide was launched by Swaroop Agrochemical Industries. This fungicide helps in photosynthesis, sprouting, and germination stimulates nutrient uptake, and promotes and enhances plant growth.



Chitosan Market Top Players

Agratech

Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway)

BIO21 Co., Ltd.

Biophrame Technologies

FMC Corp.

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

G.T.C. Bio Corporation

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

KitoZyme S.A.

Meron Biopolymer

Primex EHF

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co.

Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Vietnam Food

Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Chitosan Market Segmentation

By Source

Shrimps

Prawns

Crabs

Other Sources

By Application

Water treatment

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical and Biomedical

Food and Beverage

Other Applications



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World



