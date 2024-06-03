RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/05/2024

| Source: Rubis Rubis

 

Paris, 3 June 2024, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

DateClass of sharesNumber of sharesNumber of theoretical voting rightsNumber of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company*)
31 May 2024Ordinary shares 
(par value of €1,25)		104,156,127104,156,127104,103,907

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights.

 Contact
 RUBIS – Legal department
 Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment


Attachments

RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/05/2024