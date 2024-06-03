RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/05/2024

Paris, 3 June 2024, 5:45 pm
INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY
|Date
|Class of shares
|Number of shares
|Number of theoretical voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company*)
|31 May 2024
|Ordinary shares
(par value of €1,25)
|104,156,127
|104,156,127
|104,103,907
* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal department
|Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment