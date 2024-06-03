Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Signs Purchase Agreement to Acquire Patents and Intellectual Property for Disruptive Agricultural Technologies

ORLANDO, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ("Company"), a leading provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, announces the signing of a purchase agreement to acquire a series of patents and intellectual property related to the development of disruptive agricultural technologies. These innovative technologies are simple, scalable, and available for market implementation.



The intellectual property behind these technologies is truly groundbreaking. SGTM teams' dedication and expertise have enabled the Company to create initiatives and solutions that have the potential to revolutionize the agricultural industry and home garden use.

With this strategic acquisition, SGTM will have closed its loop and expanded its product lines to cover all aspects of agriculture, from certified organic to conventional practices. The acquired patents include advancements in livestock probiotics enzymes, patented microbial packages, hemp and CBD, foliar programs, and 100% organic pelletized fertilizers. These product lines offer a wide range of solutions, including all-purpose fertilizers and three-in-one solutions that serve as insecticides, fungicides, and bactericides for crop and turf applications.

The product lines will allow SGTM to provide products for all facets of agricultural production, including conventional crop production, organic crop production, pastureland, ancillary products and services, and livestock health. The Company's conventional crop production products will include dry fertilizer, products, starters, germination enhancers, soil conditioners , foliar enhancers, biological inoculants, and micro-nutrient packages.

One of the key features that sets these product lines apart is their versatility. They can revolutionize the agricultural industry, which benefits home, lawn, turf, and gardening applications.

What makes these products remarkable is their compatibility with certified organic and conventional cultivation methods. This versatility ensures that a diverse range of growers can benefit from these solutions. Furthermore, SGTM's 100% organic fertilizers prioritize the safety of humans and animals, as they are pet-friendly and non-toxic. These products are environmentally friendly, aligning with SGTM's commitment to sustainability.

Extensive case studies show the effectiveness and reliability of these product lines, successfully used spanning thousands of acres across the United States. Building on this success, SGTM plans to expand the utilization of these product lines globally, bringing sustainable agricultural solutions to farmers worldwide.

As part of the agreement, SGTM will appoint the technologies' developers and formulations as technical officers within the Company. This strategic move will ensure a seamless transition and provide the necessary support and resources to implement and train SGTM's team effectively.

"We are excited to close the loop and offer an organic solution that has already undergone rigorous certifications and is ready to go to market," said Tony Raynor, CEO of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd ., "Our focus on combining the power of nature with cutting-edge, disruptive technologies allows us to deliver products that meet the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Tony Raynor at 1-407-886-8733 and traynor@sgtmltd.com .

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTube Channel , Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0 , corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Tony Raynor, CEO

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

www.sustainablegreenteam.com

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

407-886-8733

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e18ddcbd-56fa-4e09-a901-976d2db95e22