Expanse Studios’ (GMGI) Super Heli the Most Sought-After iGaming Release in Southeast Europe





LAS VEGAS and BELGRADE, Serbia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (Nasdaq: GMGI), is thrilled to announce Super Heli, a revolutionary helicopter adventure is currently one of the most sought–after new game in Southeast Europe’s iGaming market.







Namely, the game is featured prominently on the homepage of Mozzart, one of Southeast Europe’s leading operators with extensive market coverage, within a Top 3 position.

This innovative slot game continues to transform traditional gameplay dynamics by offering players a unique, thrilling experience with multiple betting options in a single round, quickly becoming the most sought-after new game in the region’s iGaming market.

Redefining Slot Gaming with Advanced Features

From the Day 1, Super Heli stands out in the crowded market with its novel gameplay mechanics that allow players to place three distinct bets within one round, providing unmatched control and enhancing the excitement of every spin. With a generous return to player (RTP) rate of 97%, Super Heli not only promises great entertainment but also increases the chances for players to achieve significant wins.

Key Features

Dynamic Gaming Experience: Integrates classic slot elements with innovative twists, such as scatters and wild symbols alongside modern, engaging features.

Maximum Gaming Layout: Features 5 reels, 4 rows, and 100 paylines, ensuring that each spin is packed with action and potential for high rewards.

Simplified Enjoyment: Focuses on pure slot action, steering clear of complicated bonuses or free spins to cater to traditional slot lovers.

Volatility and Big Wins: Unique symbol arrangements increase volatility and the potential for larger average wins, adding to the thrill of each bet.

Multiple Jackpots: Offers players the chance to win one of three standard jackpots, enhancing the excitement and potential rewards.

Gamble Feature: Provides an additional layer of excitement for players who are willing to take a risk to potentially double their winnings.

Strategic Impact

The launch of Super Heli is part of Expanse Studios’ ongoing strategy to innovate within the iGaming sector and expand its market reach. This new game underscores the company's commitment to developing unique gaming solutions that attract a broad audience and solidify its position in the market. This is another in Expanse Studios' and Golden Matrix’s efforts to enhance their portfolio and deliver consistent, high-quality gaming experiences that drive engagement and growth.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios has rapidly established itself as a key player in the iGaming industry, dedicated to innovation and quality in game development. As part of Golden Matrix Group, Expanse Studios leverages cutting-edge technology to create engaging and profitable gaming solutions that resonate with a global audience.

For more information about Super Heli or to experience the game, visit Expanse Studios’ website or contact contact@expanse.studio.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c313867-05ef-4807-b849-3ee154ad9b69

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/278a3078-9e29-4670-8e4c-37c59c6f2dff