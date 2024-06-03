Why EASE Comfort® Is A Smarter Way to Replace Your HVAC System

New York, New York, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where home equipment seems prone to premature breakdowns, consumers face a dilemma: how to ensure the reliability and longevity of their essential systems. Take a modern refrigerator, for instance - it used to last decades, but now, with intricate engineering, it often needs replacing in just ten years. This trend extends across many appliances and systems, leaving consumers facing unexpected and costly repairs. Wouldn’t it be reassuring if a company stood behind the quality and lifespan of your HVAC system, removing the risk of ownership and aligning their interests with yours?

Now imagine a scenario where a company provides high-quality HVAC systems while standing behind their durability and efficiency throughout their lifespan. Granite Comfort® is changing this paradigm of HVAC ownership with its innovative EASE Comfort®.

This unique leasing strategy allows customers to lease energy-efficient HVAC systems under long-term agreements, providing peace of mind and financial relief by eliminating upfront costs and ensuring top-notch performance. With EASE Comfort®, the quality of the installation is truly guaranteed, and the company takes full responsibility for maintaining the system’s performance. This not only ensures peace of mind but also promises long-term efficiency and reliability.

Chairman and CEO of Granite Comfort®, Alex Black, compares this model to Microsoft Office where they have transitioned from a one-time product purchase to a monthly subscription model, focusing on ongoing service rather than a one-time license purchase. Granite Comfort’s partners now offer a subscription model, which is essentially a lease arrangement, with the option to upgrade as and when required. EASE Comfort® has a similar offering.

The EASE Comfort® represents a shift in the HVAC industry, offering customers a comprehensive solution to their comfort needs through a convenient monthly subscription model. Unlike traditional HVAC ownership, which entails costly upfront expenses and unpredictable breakdown costs, EASE Comfort® provides a hassle-free alternative that prioritizes peace of mind and convenience.

Under this innovative program, Granite Comfort® assumes ownership of the HVAC equipment, handling installation, maintenance, and repairs with unmatched expertise and efficiency. By aligning themselves with the customer’s needs and concerns, this HVAC service provider eliminates the conflict of interest inherent in traditional HVAC contracting, ensuring that the customer’s comfort always comes first.

The benefits of EASE Comfort® extend far beyond financial savings. With EASE Comfort®, customers enjoy a premium service experience that includes regular maintenance visits, filter replacements, and 24/7 emergency support - all included in a single, predictable monthly payment. “Our customers love the fact that we are organized. The person our customer has contacted will be the same technician who goes in and does the work as described. We want to give a premium and personal service,” states Black. This white-glove service approach makes sure that their customers are Always Covered, Always Comfortable™.

Yet, perhaps the most compelling aspect of this model is its environmental impact. According to market research, replacing heating and cooling equipment with higher efficiency equipment can reduce energy use by 50% for electric heating and cooling systems. By promoting energy-efficient HVAC systems and proactive maintenance practices, Granite Comfort® not only reduces its carbon footprint but also helps customers lower their energy bills and minimize wastage. This higher-efficiency equipment is utilizing more advanced technology prone to more expensive repairs, which compounds the benefit of Granite Comfort®’s partners standing behind the high-efficiency technology.

Moreover, EASE Comfort® appeals to a wide range of consumers, from busy executives and frequent travelers to environmentally conscious millennials. By removing the burden of HVAC ownership and providing a seamless, worry-free experience, EASEComfort® empowers customers to enjoy the comfort of their homes without the stress and hassle of traditional HVAC maintenance.

As the HVAC industry continues to evolve, this forward-thinking company remains committed to innovation and excellence. With a growing roster of satisfied customers and a proven track record of success, EASE Comfort® is poised to revolutionize the way we think about HVAC ownership and maintenance. Effectively customers are paying a monthly payment for peace of mind regarding the guarantee of hot and cold air.

