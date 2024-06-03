Dogita Advances to the Next Big Stage: Integration with Solana

Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogita's journey began on the BSC network, where it quickly gained traction and captivated the crypto community. Building on this success, the Dogita team transitioned to the Ethereum network, significantly expanding its reach and accessibility. Now, we are excited to announce the next thrilling chapter for Dogita: our integration with the Solana network.

In less than 3 months of existence, Dogita has achieved impressive milestones, including over 7000 holders and a market value exceeding 5 million dollars. This remarkable growth is a testament to Dogita's increasing popularity and potential for appreciation.

Dogita's listing on Bitmart and the imminent listing on LBANK have further enhanced its visibility and accessibility, making it easier for investors worldwide to participate in our journey. Additionally, the ongoing audit by Certik, which is 76% complete, underscores our commitment to security and transparency, providing an extra layer of reliability for our community.

With the successful integration into the Ethereum network, Dogita is now ready to conquer new territories with our upcoming launch on the Solana network. This transition represents not only another significant milestone for Dogita but also opens up a world of opportunities for investors to join one of the most innovative and promising memecoins in the market.

Dogita's developers have met all roadmap milestones in record time, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the community and ensuring that every promise made to holders is fulfilled.

The fair launch on the Solana network is set to begin at 17:00 UTC on June 3, 2024. We anticipate this integration will bring the same level of success and growth as our previous expansions, further solidifying Dogita's place in the cryptocurrency universe.

Dogita remains committed to delivering new features and innovations to our holders across all networks. Our team's dedication to fulfilling promises and providing the best for our community will continue to drive us forward. With the integration into Solana, Dogita is poised to reach even greater heights, attracting a larger base of investors and continuing its journey as a leading memecoin.

Social Media

Telegram: https://t.me/dogitaofficial

Twitter: https://x.com/missdogita



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency & securities.