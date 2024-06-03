Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2024 Distribution

Southfield, MI, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”) a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2024. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 665 developed properties comprising approximately 180,110 developed sites and approximately 48,040 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

