Global Birthing Chairs Market Size To Exceed USD 156.1 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 5.37%

New York, United States , June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Birthing Chairs Market Size is to Grow from USD 92.5 Million in 2023 to USD 156.1 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.37% during the projected period.





A birthing chair is a device shaped to assist a woman in a physiologically upright posture during childbirth, intended to provide balance and support. It refers to a specialized piece of medical furniture designed to support and facilitate the childbirth process. The main purpose of a birthing chair is to provide comfort, flexibility, and accessibility for the laboring woman and healthcare providers attending the birth. The motorized positioning feature of the birthing chair allows easy adjustment of the chair’s angles and height, which enhances flexibility during labor and facilitates various birthing positions. Technological advancements such as the integration of monitoring systems, availability of motorized positioning, enhanced ergonomics, and surging demand for integrated remote monitoring and telehealth applications collectively contribute to the evolving landscape of the birthing chairs market. The increasing rate of childbirth surging the need for supportive and innovative solutions for birthing chairs in maternity care leads to drive the market demand. The growing awareness about maternity care with increasing technological advancements and innovative solutions are significantly driving the global birthing chair market. However, the high cost of birthing chairs and the high expenses required for birthing procedures are majorly responsible for restraining the global birthing chairs market.

Global Birthing Chairs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Manual Birthing Chairs and Electric Birthing Chairs), By Material (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Birthing Centers, and Homebirth), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The manual birthing chairs segment dominated the global birthing chairs market in 2023.

Based on the type, the global birthing chairs market is segmented into manual birthing chairs and electric birthing chairs. Among these, the manual birthing chairs segment dominated the global birthing chairs market in 2023. The manual birthing chair has movable parts that the user controls. The chair’s adjustable position and angle allow women to get a more comfortable and natural posture during labor, adding to the unique birthing experience.

The metal segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global birthing chairs market in 2023.

Based on material, the global birthing chairs market is segmented into metal, plastic, and others. Among these, the metal segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global birthing chairs market in 2023. The medical business uses sheet metal since it is a dependable and very useful material. The strong materials are used to create metal chairs, which have long-lasting qualities like weather resistance, low maintenance, fashionable design alternatives, and pest resistance in addition to strength and durability.

The birthing centers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global birthing chairs market in 2023.

Based on the end-use, the global birthing chairs market is segmented into hospitals, birthing centers, and homebirth. Among these, the birthing centers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global birthing chairs market in 2023. A birthing center is a medical institution where maternal labor can receive assistance from doulas and coaches. It is staffed by nurse midwives, and/or obstetricians. Birthing centers offer continuous one-on-one care from a midwife, fewer interventions like medical procedures, and a more laid-back and home-like atmosphere setting.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The presence of well-developed and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is significantly propelling the market growth. The increasing awareness about the benefits of natural childbirth in countries like the US contributing to driving the market in the region. There is a growing emphasis on high standards of patient care and considering the requirements of the personnel for the best possible access to the mother. These factors are driving the market growth for birthing chairs in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. In 2020, for every 100,000 births in the region, 113 women died from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. Thus, the rising maternal healthcare owing to increased maternal mortality leads to drive the market growth. The increasing birth rate and growing awareness regarding maternal health are driving the birthing chairs market in the region. In addition, the surge in partnerships and collaborations between healthcare providers and birthing chair manufacturers is also responsible for augmenting market growth.



Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global birthing chairs market are Mespa, Hidemar, Borcad, Febromed GmbH & Co. KG, Comfortable Upright Birth, Kaya Birth, Nascita, Coffey Healthcare, BirthRite, and Other Key Players.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global birthing chairs market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Birthing Chairs Market, By Type

Manual Birthing Chairs

Electric Birthing Chairs

Global Birthing Chairs Market, By Material

Metal

Plastic

Others

Global Birthing Chairs Market, By End-Use

Hospitals

Birthing Centers

Homebirth

Global Birthing Chairs Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



