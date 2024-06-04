Global PFAS Filtration Market Size To Worth USD 3.7 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 6.95%

New York, United States , June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global PFAS Filtration Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.89 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.7 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.95% during the projected period.





PFAS (per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) filtering is an important method for removing persistent and potentially hazardous pollutants from water sources. PFAS are synthetic substances that are often used in both industrial and consumer products, including firefighting foams, nonstick cookware, and waterproof textiles. PFAS are widely used in industrial and consumer products because they are water and grease-resistant; nonetheless, their persistence and bioaccumulation pose environmental and health risks. Furthermore, government agencies and regulatory bodies are establishing stringent regulations and standards to limit PFAS levels in drinking water and industrial wastewater discharges. This regulatory framework provides significant business opportunities for companies who specialize in PFAS filtering systems and services. However, the PFAS filtration technique is exceedingly complex and expensive. Maintenance of PFAS filtration systems is another big ongoing expense. The high initial and ongoing expenditures impede the growth of the global PFAS filtration market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global PFAS Filtration Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Ion Exchange Resins, Granular Activated Carbon Filters, and Others), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Municipal, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The granular activated carbon filters segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global PFAS filtration market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global PFAS filtration market is divided into reverse osmosis, ion exchange resins, granular activated carbon filters, and others. Among these, the granular activated carbon filters segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global PFAS filtration market during the projected timeframe. Granular activated carbon (GAC) filters are commonly used because of their capacity to remove PFAS compounds from water, making them an attractive option for many water treatment facilities and enterprises. The porous structure of activated carbon provides a large surface area for PFAS molecules to adhere to, effectively trapping them as water passes through the filter. This approach has proven to be quite effective at lowering PFAS levels in water, significantly contributing to the overall treatment process.

The industrial segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global PFAS filtration market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the global PFAS filtration market is divided into commercial, industrial, municipal, and others. Among these, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global PFAS filtration market during the projected timeframe. PFAS contamination occurs in industries through a variety of sources, including production processes, product formulations, and equipment maintenance. Industrial facilities use new treatment technologies to lessen their environmental impact and meet regulatory criteria. Common treatments include activated carbon filtration, which effectively eliminates PFAS compounds from water, and ion exchange resins, which replace PFAS ions with less hazardous molecules.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global PFAS filtration market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global PFAS filtration market over the forecast period. The region is home to a wide range of businesses that have traditionally relied on PFAS, such as chemical manufacturing, electronics, and aerospace, all of which generate significant amounts of contaminated wastewater. Stringent environmental regulations in countries such as the United States and Canada impose stringent restrictions on PFAS emissions, forcing the sector to invest in advanced filtering technologies to comply. Furthermore, North America has a vibrant market for environmental technologies, which promotes ongoing innovation in PFAS filtration systems.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global PFAS filtration market during the projected timeframe. This is owing to increased industrialization, urbanization, and environmental consciousness. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are growing concerned about PFAS pollution in water supplies, which is being pushed by industrial operations and urban development. This has led to stringent regulations and investments in advanced filtering technologies like as activated carbon and membrane filtration. As governments and businesses prioritize water quality and environmental sustainability, the demand for effective PFAS filtering solutions develops, cementing Asia Pacific's position as a dynamic and fast developing market in the global fight against PFAS pollution.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global PFAS Filtration Market are AECOM, Veolia, Clean Earth, WSP, Clean Harbors, Xylem, Wood, TRC Companies, Inc., Jacobs, Cyclopure, Inc., Battelle Memorial Institute and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Clean Harbors, Inc., North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services, unveiled the "Total PFAS Solution" to meet all of its customers' PFAS needs, also known as everlasting chemicals. Clean Harbors' Total PFAS Solution is the industry's first and only one-stop shop, with eight core components that give customers a range of services from analysis to treatment and disposal.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global PFAS Filtration Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global PFAS Filtration Market, By Technology

Reverse Osmosis

Ion Exchange Resins

Granular Activated Carbon Filters

Others

Global PFAS Filtration Market, By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Municipal

Others

Global Incinerator Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

US Canada Mexico



