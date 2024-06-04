U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, Cancer Types, Non-Cancer Application, End User, Clinical Application, Sample Type), Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, Company Profiles, and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States liquid biopsy market was valued at around US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023, and the market is projected to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2031. Liquid biopsy tests are executed to understand the molecular aspects of cancer across healthcare and research settings, such as hospitals, physicians, and pathological and research laboratories.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, and the increasing incidence of cancer is becoming a critical health challenge. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2024, 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States. In order to address the growing cancer burden, numerous cancer research organizations are actively adopting innovative strategies and patient-centered approaches for early diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

For many years, tissue biopsy has been considered the gold standard for cancer diagnosis. However, the limitations associated with this invasive procedure, such as discomfort, pain and risk of complications have hindered the wide acceptance of this technique for cancer diagnosis. Over time, extensive research on liquid biopsy has resulted in its recognition as a viable technique for cancer detection. The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The liquid biopsy market is a rapidly growing sector with numerous companies focusing on scientific advancements. For instance, in November 2023, Illumina Inc. announced TruSight Oncology 500 ctDNA v2, an advanced iteration of its liquid biopsy assay designed for comprehensive genomic profiling in oncology. This upgraded version promises enhanced sensitivity and specificity in detecting cancer-associated mutations from circulating tumor DNA. Further, in November 2023, Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Pierre Fabre Laboratories announced a collaboration to develop Foundation Medicine's high-quality genomic tests, FoundationOne CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx, as companion diagnostics for new targeted therapies to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Veracyte, Inc. acquired C2i Genomics, Inc., adding whole-genome minimal residual disease (MRD) capabilities to its novel diagnostics platform and expanding the company's ability to serve patients across the cancer care continuum.

In July 2023, MiRXES raised US$ 50 Million in series D venture funding for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy products targeting colorectal cancer and the multi-cancer early detection test.

In May 2023, Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, launched Labcorp Plasma Focus, a new liquid biopsy test enabling targeted therapy selection for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Key Takeaways By Circulating Biomarker

Based on circulating biomarkers, in 2023, the circulating tumor cells (CTCs) segment captured the largest share of the United States liquid biopsy market, followed by the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The ability to early assessment of patient prognosis and providing valuable information to make a clinical decision is driving the growth of the CTCs segment in the liquid biopsy market.

The cfDNA is a non-invasive screening test used to help detect graft rejection, identify mutations in cancer patients and detect various chromosomal abnormalities in the foetus, in order to know the gender of foetus. The discovery of cfDNA has opened new potentials in the field of oncology, gynaecology, transplantation, and infectious diseases.

The extracellular vesicles (EVs) is the fastest-growing segment in the circulating biomarkers market.

Key Takeaways By Products

Based on product, the Kits and Consumables segment accounted for largest share of the liquid biopsy market. The increase in basic research and commercial applications of liquid biopsy, the increase in demand for liquid biopsy tests, and the need for reliable and specific assays are expected to drive the market growth.

The instruments segment is likely to witness the highest growth in the United States liquid biopsy market. Instruments help the experts to precisely find circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA, in the blood. Many advanced and automatic instruments are adopted by laboratories and healthcare facilities globally, leading to foster the liquid biopsy market.

Key Takeaways By Application

Based on application, the cancer segment accounted for largest share of the United States liquid biopsy market. Lung cancer and breast cancer captured the highest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market. The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing number of research studies on liquid biopsy for cancer applications is driving the growth of this market.

The non-cancer application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market over the forecast period, owing to the growing application in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), using cell-free DNA assays in the identification of trisomies (which includes 13, 16, and 18), gender identification, and other genetic abnormalities such as monosomy X and microdeletions.

Key Takeaways By Clinical Application

In terms of clinical application, the therapy selection segment accounted for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market. This is due to the ability of therapy selection to detect advanced-stage cancers (stage III and IV), followed by increasing studies on liquid biopsy and advancements made in this field to also aid in the detection of early-stage cancers.

Recurrence monitoring captured the least share of the United States liquid biopsy market. Recurrence monitoring liquid biopsies routinely monitor patient after cancer treatment and detect changes in the concentration of cancer-related mutations vs. a baseline.

Key Takeaways By End User

Reference laboratories form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment of the United States liquid biopsy market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing volume of liquid biopsy test samples outsourced to reference laboratories.

Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied nearly 30% share of the United States liquid biopsy market in 2023.

Key Takeaways By Sample Type

Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market based on sample type in the coming years as well, since most of the tests currently available in the market are blood-based tests.

The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth over the forecast period.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Liquid Biopsy Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2018 - 2031)

3. United States Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2018 - 2031)

3.1 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker

3.2 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Product

3.3 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Application

3.4 United States Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - by Clinical Application

3.5 United States Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market Share & Forecast - By Cancer Types

3.6 United States Liquid Biopsy Non-Cancer Application Market Share & Forecast - By Types

3.7 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by End User

3.8 United States Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - by Sample Type

4. United States Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2018 - 2031)

4.1 United States Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Market & Forecast

4.2 United States Liquid Biopsy - Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Market & Forecast

4.3 United States Liquid Biopsy - Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Market & Forecast

4.4 United States Liquid Biopsy - Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Market & Forecast

4.5 United States Liquid Biopsy - Other Circulating Biomarkers Market & Forecast

5. United States Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2018 - 2031)

5.1 United States Liquid Biopsy - Kits and Consumables Market & Forecast

5.2 United States Liquid Biopsy - Instruments Market & Forecast

5.3 United States Liquid Biopsy - Services Market & Forecast

6. United States Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2018 - 2031)

6.1 United States Liquid Biopsy - Oncology Application Market & Forecast

6.2 United States Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - By Cancer Types

6.2.1 Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.2 Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.3 Colorectal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.4 Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.5 Gastrointestinal Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.6 Leukaemia Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.2.7 Others Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.3 United States Liquid Biopsy - Non-Cancer Application Market & Forecast

6.4 United States Liquid Biopsy Non-Cancer Application Market & Forecast - By Types

6.4.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.4.2 Organ Transplantation Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

6.4.3 Infectious Disease Testing Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast

7. United States Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2018 - 2031)

7.1 United States Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Therapy Selection Market & Forecast

7.2 United States Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Treatment Monitoring Market & Forecast

7.3 United States Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Early Cancer Screening Market & Forecast

7.4 United States Liquid Biopsy Oncology Application - Recurrence Monitoring Market & Forecast

8. United States Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2018 - 2031)

8.1 United States Liquid Biopsy - Reference Laboratories Market & Forecast

8.2 United States Liquid Biopsy - Hospitals and Physician Laboratories Market & Forecast

8.3 United States Liquid Biopsy - Academic and Research Centers Market & Forecast

8.4 United States Liquid Biopsy - Other End Users Market & Forecast

9. United States Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2018 - 2031)

9.1 United States Liquid Biopsy - Blood Sample Market & Forecast

9.2 United States Liquid Biopsy - Urine Sample Market & Forecast

9.3 United States Liquid Biopsy - Other Fluids Sample Market & Forecast

10. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives

11. Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details

12. Company Profiles

Personal Genome Diagnostics (Acquired by Labcorp)

Guardant Health, Inc.

Pathway Genomics (Now OME CARE)

RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

Cardiff Oncology (Previously Trovagene, Inc.)

LungLife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.)

Biocept, Inc.

ANGLE plc

MDxHealth

Biolidics Limited (Formerly Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd)

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (Acquired by Bio-Techne Corporation)

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

Genomic Health (Now Part of Exact Sciences Corp)

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

GRAIL

NeoGenomics, Inc.

DiaCarta, Inc.

OncoCell MDx (Now Immunis.AI)

C2i Genomics (Acquired by Veracyte, Inc.)

Biodesix

Freenome

Inivata

CellMax Life

RareCyte Inc.

Saga Diagnostics

Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. (Acquired by Exact Sciences Corp.)

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd

Karius, Inc.

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd (CG)

Elypta

13. Liquid Biopsy Market - Driving Factors

14. Liquid Biopsy Market - Challenges

