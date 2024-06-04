SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS - CORRECTION

| Source: DFDS A/S DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 41 - 04 June 2024
 

Due to an error in the numbers reported in company announcement no. 40/3 June 2024, the number of transactions has been corrected in the table below.   


 Number of sharesAvg. purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement758,438-158,197,069
27 May 20245,3882121,142,394
28 May 20246,6902151,440,696
29 May 20245,8002141,240,913
30 May 20245,8002121,229,667
31 May 20245,8002131,233,407
Accumulated 27-31 May 2024*29,4782136,287,077
Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 31 May 202420,9542134,469,075
Accumulated under programme808,870209168,953,221
*Purchased under Safe Harbour rules


Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,538,623 treasury shares corresponding to 4.4% of DFDS’ total share capital.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment


Attachments

DFDS_NO_41_04_06_2024_SBB_WEEKLY_TRANSACTIONS_CORRECTION