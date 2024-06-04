SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS - CORRECTION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 41 - 04 June 2024

Due to an error in the numbers reported in company announcement no. 40/3 June 2024, the number of transactions has been corrected in the table below.







Number of shares Avg. purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 758,438 - 158,197,069 27 May 2024 5,388 212 1,142,394 28 May 2024 6,690 215 1,440,696 29 May 2024 5,800 214 1,240,913 30 May 2024 5,800 212 1,229,667 31 May 2024 5,800 213 1,233,407 Accumulated 27-31 May 2024* 29,478 213 6,287,077 Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 31 May 2024 20,954 213 4,469,075 Accumulated under programme 808,870 209 168,953,221 *Purchased under Safe Harbour rules





Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,538,623 treasury shares corresponding to 4.4% of DFDS’ total share capital.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Attachment