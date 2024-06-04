SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS - CORRECTION

|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 41 - 04 June 2024
Due to an error in the numbers reported in company announcement no. 40/3 June 2024, the number of transactions has been corrected in the table below.
|Number of shares
|Avg. purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|758,438
|-
|158,197,069
|27 May 2024
|5,388
|212
|1,142,394
|28 May 2024
|6,690
|215
|1,440,696
|29 May 2024
|5,800
|214
|1,240,913
|30 May 2024
|5,800
|212
|1,229,667
|31 May 2024
|5,800
|213
|1,233,407
|Accumulated 27-31 May 2024*
|29,478
|213
|6,287,077
|Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 31 May 2024
|20,954
|213
|4,469,075
|Accumulated under programme
|808,870
|209
|168,953,221
|*Purchased under Safe Harbour rules
Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,538,623 treasury shares corresponding to 4.4% of DFDS’ total share capital.
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment