India LED Lighting Market Forecast Report to 2029: Increased Focus on Smart Cities Drives Demand, with Indian LED Lighting Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% During 2023-2029

The Indian LED Lighting Market has experienced growth in recent years, driven by government initiative like UJALA, PLI scheme and Street Lighting National Programme along with an increased focus on smart cities and growing technological awareness among individuals. This growth is in line with the Smart Cities Mission, launched on June 25, 2015, as a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and all state and Union territory (UT) governments. The mission aims to transform 100 existing cities in India into smart cities, which, in turn, has positively influenced the LED lighting market in the country.

However, in 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus had a detrimental impact on the growth of the LED lighting market in India. The demand for LED lighting products declined significantly due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government and disruptions in the supply chain, resulting in the suspension of manufacturing operations. Although, the market has shown signs of recovery owing to growth in the luxury real estate sector, with ultra-luxury properties valued at INR 40 - 70 Cr in Mumbai, recording a notable 64% growth, and 64 units were sold in H1 FY 22 to H1 FY indicating a positive trend.



According to this research, the India LED Lighting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2023 to 2029F. The growing hospitality sector with the upcoming 177 hospitality projects which are expected to be completed by 2025 would further increase the demand for LED lighting products to enhance the overall ambiance, comfort, and aesthetics of hotels.

Currently, the country has 13 million smart houses, and it is anticipated that the installation of smart home solutions would increase by 12.8% by 2025. This upward trend is expected to drive the demand for smart lighting LED products during the forecast period. India is experiencing a sharp increase in urbanization, with approximately 600 million people expected to reside in cities by 2030. These urban areas are projected to account for 70% of the Indian GDP. This substantial shift towards urban living would create a significant market opportunity for India LED Lighting Industry.



In the upcoming years, the Indian LED Lighting Market is set to experience growth on account of the growing real estate sector, as Indian real estate is estimated to be worth INR 83.3 Lakh Crores by 2030, a significant increase from INR 16.67 Lakh Crores in 2021. Furthermore, it is anticipated that a significant number of office projects, totaling over 120 million square feet, will be completed by 2024-25. Among these, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune are expected to collectively contribute approximately 62% of the total completion areas.

This surge in office construction activity is poised to fuel the demand for LED lighting in office spaces in the upcoming years. The major hospitality brands Hilton and the Dangayach Group would launch hotels such as Aravalli Hills, Waldorf Astoria Jaipur, and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts which would propel the demand for LED lighting, therby contributing to the India LED Lighting Market Growth.

By Type, Self-ballasted LED lamps have emerged as a significant revenue contributor in India's LED lighting market due to several key factors. Firstly, these lamps offer a convenient and cost-effective lighting solution as they do not require separate ballasts or fixtures, simplifying the installation process for consumers. Additionally, under the government's UJALA scheme, approximately 368 million LED bulbs and tube lights were distributed by June 2023, which contributed to the segment growth.

In terms of application, Residential segment dominated the LED Lighting market share, As more households seek modern lighting solutions, the demand for LED lighting in residential spaces has surged. Moreover, witnessing a total of 271,818-unit sales, representing a significant 25% increase over the previous peak observed in 2010, which had contributed to the demand for LED lights in the residential sector.

By End-User, Indoor lighting has emerged as the leading revenue generator among end users owing to increasing urbanization and rapid development of residential and commercial infrastructure across India have fueled the demand for indoor lighting solutions.

By Sales Channel, retailers and wholesalers holds a significant share, as retailers and wholesalers offer extensive distribution networks, reaching both urban and rural areas effectively. Their widespread presence ensures accessibility of LED lighting products to a diverse range of consumers across the country.

