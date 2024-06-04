Student Information System Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030 - Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance, Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Student Information Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Student Information System Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Student Information System Services segment is estimated at 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Student Information Systems (SIS) market is essential for fostering a conducive information-exchange environment that benefits both administration and students. Cloud-based SIS solutions are particularly advantageous, offering compelling benefits over traditional on-premise systems. The global market for SIS is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by a radical shift from traditional blackboards to smart technology. This shift is a significant market driver, reflecting the increasing adoption of digital tools in education.

Cloud deployment is expected to maintain a commanding position within the SIS market, owing to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The expanding global student population further enhances the addressable market opportunity for SIS technologies. For instance, the student population in select countries worldwide in 2023 highlights a substantial market potential.

The competitive landscape of the SIS market reveals that vendors are employing both organic and inorganic strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and continuous innovation to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence. The SIS market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for efficient student information management systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR

The market analysis by component indicates that the solutions segment holds an outstanding share of the SIS market. Regionally, North America dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a highly attractive region for growth opportunities. By 2030, revenue breakdowns show a notable increase in market share for both developed and developing regions, with Asia-Pacific shining particularly bright.



The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Student Information Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Student Information Systems (SIS): Fostering Conducive Information-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration & Students

Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise Systems

Student Information System Market Displays Enviable Growth Chart with Good Grades: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Radical Shift from Traditional Blackboards toward Smart Technology: A Major Market Driver

Cloud Deployment Set to Maintain Commanding Position

Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Student Information Systems Technologies: Student Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2023

Analysis by Component: Solutions Segment Hold Outstanding Share of SIS Market

Regional Analysis: North America Dominates, while Asia-Pacific Shines Bright

Asia-Pacific Offers Attractive Growth Opportunities

World Student Information Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)

Competitive Landscape

Vendors Eye on Organic & Inorganic Strategies to Tap Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality

End-to-End Admission Management with SIS

SIS Simplifies Student Financial Management

Highly Convenient Attendance Management with SIS

Offering Myriad Benefits, SIS Technology Continues to Widen its Footprint

Exam Management Made Easier with SIS

SIS Ensures Seamless Library Management

SIS Empowers Wardens with Effective Hostel Management Capability

Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains

K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit Immensely from SIS

Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market

SIS Also Benefits Online Tutoring Centers

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand

Global Population of Ages 0-14 Years (in Million) by Country: 2023

Global Youth Population Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well

Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS

Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake of SIS

Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 93 Featured)

Jenzabar, Inc.

Ellucian Company LP

Foradian Technologies

Creatrix Campus

Fidelis

Level Data, Inc.

MGM Wireless

DocFinity

Edufar school management software

Apps Run The World

Campusdean

Discovery Solutions

Grand Canyon Education

L Street Collaborative

Health eTools

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btu7ms

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment