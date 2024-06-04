Student Information System Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030 - Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance, Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Student Information Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Student Information System Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.3% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Student Information System Services segment is estimated at 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Student Information Systems (SIS) market is essential for fostering a conducive information-exchange environment that benefits both administration and students. Cloud-based SIS solutions are particularly advantageous, offering compelling benefits over traditional on-premise systems. The global market for SIS is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by a radical shift from traditional blackboards to smart technology. This shift is a significant market driver, reflecting the increasing adoption of digital tools in education.
Cloud deployment is expected to maintain a commanding position within the SIS market, owing to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The expanding global student population further enhances the addressable market opportunity for SIS technologies. For instance, the student population in select countries worldwide in 2023 highlights a substantial market potential.
The competitive landscape of the SIS market reveals that vendors are employing both organic and inorganic strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and continuous innovation to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence. The SIS market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for efficient student information management systems.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR
The market analysis by component indicates that the solutions segment holds an outstanding share of the SIS market. Regionally, North America dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a highly attractive region for growth opportunities. By 2030, revenue breakdowns show a notable increase in market share for both developed and developing regions, with Asia-Pacific shining particularly bright.
The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|494
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$13.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Student Information Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Student Information Systems (SIS): Fostering Conducive Information-Exchange Environment to Benefit Administration & Students
- Cloud-based SIS: Delivering Compelling Merits over On-Premise Systems
- Student Information System Market Displays Enviable Growth Chart with Good Grades: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Radical Shift from Traditional Blackboards toward Smart Technology: A Major Market Driver
- Cloud Deployment Set to Maintain Commanding Position
- Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Student Information Systems Technologies: Student Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2023
- Analysis by Component: Solutions Segment Hold Outstanding Share of SIS Market
- Regional Analysis: North America Dominates, while Asia-Pacific Shines Bright
- Asia-Pacific Offers Attractive Growth Opportunities
- World Student Information Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)
- Competitive Landscape
- Vendors Eye on Organic & Inorganic Strategies to Tap Opportunities
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality
- End-to-End Admission Management with SIS
- SIS Simplifies Student Financial Management
- Highly Convenient Attendance Management with SIS
- Offering Myriad Benefits, SIS Technology Continues to Widen its Footprint
- Exam Management Made Easier with SIS
- SIS Ensures Seamless Library Management
- SIS Empowers Wardens with Effective Hostel Management Capability
- Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains
- K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit Immensely from SIS
- Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market
- SIS Also Benefits Online Tutoring Centers
- Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand
- Global Population of Ages 0-14 Years (in Million) by Country: 2023
- Global Youth Population Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050
- Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well
- Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms
- Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS
- Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake of SIS
- Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 93 Featured)
- Jenzabar, Inc.
- Ellucian Company LP
- Foradian Technologies
- Creatrix Campus
- Fidelis
- Level Data, Inc.
- MGM Wireless
- DocFinity
- Edufar school management software
- Apps Run The World
- Campusdean
- Discovery Solutions
- Grand Canyon Education
- L Street Collaborative
- Health eTools
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btu7ms
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment