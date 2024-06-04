MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) (“AssetMark”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On April 25, 2024, AssetMark announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm GTCR at a price of $35.25 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, AssetMark’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether AssetMark’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $35.25 per share. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target on AssetMark’s shares of $41.00 per share.

AssetMark shareholders who believe the buyout price is too low are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at

https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/assetmark-financial-holdings/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.

