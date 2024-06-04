WILDCOIN to Enter $300B~ Animal Market with Upcoming IDO and Exchange Listing

Panama City, Panama, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WILDCOIN is excited to announce its upcoming IDO and exchange listing for its ambitious token. Created to tackle the challenges that our pets face every day, WILDCOIN aims to make a positive impact on animal welfare.

WILDCOIN uses AI technology-powered Animal Decentralized IDs to detect individual animals. Also, by providing iconic features such as staking and DAO-based animal crowdfunding, WILDCOIN aims to change how the world views and helps animals.

Exciting IDO and Exchange Listing for WILDCOIN ($WILD)

WILDCOIN ($WILD) is a utility token working as the backbone of this project. The team expects to launch an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for $WILD in June. After this milestone, a listing operation will be on a major exchange in July. In terms of token allocation, here is how the team plans to distribute the initial 50 billion $WILD tokens (total supply of 100 billion):

50% for the WILDCOIN community through registration and management of Animal Digital Identification (ADID) in the WILD App. This also includes a Liquidity Pool to ensure a stable supply of $WILD for the community and partners.

25% for initial investors in the WILDCOIN project, allowing them to support and benefit from the project's growth.

20% for ecosystem contributors such as the core team, developers, marketing, and other essential activities involved in the project.

5% for partner airdrops to key supporters of WILDCOIN.

As a utility token, $WILD allows users to:

Participate in decision-making through voting on the WILD App (DAO).

Purchase items related to animal conservation.

Maintain consensus mechanisms on the blockchain.

Participate in $WILD Staking / Farming.

The Solana-based token has a total supply of 100 billion, of which only 50 billion will be initially available.

Earning $WILD to Make a Difference

Users can get $WILD via the WILD App. Anyone can collect rewards with $WILD tokens by completing tasks (Farming) through the WILD app. $WILD tokens are linked to the pet's ADID (AI-based Animal Decentralized IDs), giving it a unique identifier in the Wild ecosystem. Additionally, when an animal is registered and an ADID is issued, a fixed amount of $WILD will be automatically distributed each month.

One example of earning $WILD is registering a pet on the WILD App. Users who register their pets will receive $WILD for the action. This rewards users and enables the project to complete the first milestone in a broader goal of creating a database for animals in the Wild ecosystem.

Registration also allows the pet owner to add more information about their furry friends. Name, breed, age, sex, and more will all be part of this data collection process.

This strategy creates important data for vets and other animal healthcare professionals. On the vet front, the WILD App could transform how the health system cares for pets. Users can share their ADID to let vets access their pet's medical history. Put simply, vets will be able to view vaccinations, checkup history, and more.

A Robust Project Ecosystem

There are four pillars of the WILDCOIN ecosystem:

Monthly basic animal income

Animal crowdfunding DAO

$WILD staking for pet care opportunities

$WILD farming

These features provide a robust project ecosystem for users to support and participate in animal welfare initiatives worldwide. Using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, WILDCOIN offers a transparent and reliable platform for animal protection and welfare.

The introduction of monthly basic animal income provides a reliable and steady fund source to support animal welfare. The WILD App lets users easily contribute to this cause and help make a positive impact on pet lives.

The animal crowdfunding DAO takes advantage of blockchain technology's decentralized nature to enhance transparency and decision-making within the ecosystem. This feature allows users to vote for projects and have a say in where the funds are allocated.

$WILD staking for pet care opportunities allows users to earn rewards by caring for pets in need. By staking $WILD tokens, caregivers can receive $WILD tokens for their services and contribute to the WILDCOIN ecosystem's growth.

The project allows early users to earn $WILD staking rewards at the highest possible AYP based on current market conditions. Staking means locking up a certain amount of tokens to earn rewards.

Lastly, $WILD farming is another feature that enables users to earn passive rewards with their tokens. This creates a mutually beneficial relationship among users, animals, and the WILDCOIN project.

The project also merges blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) with animal-decentralized IDs. Thanks to the Owner Name Service (ONS) prove-of-ownership system, users can easily verify the authenticity of animal IDs.

About WILDCOIN

WILDCOIN is a new and innovative project that aims to enhance the human experience by preserving biodiversity on Earth. Inspired by "Worldcoin," WILDCOIN aims to become the world's largest animal preservation platform, utilizing cutting-edge technology and AI-driven biometrics.

Unlike "Worldcoin," which focuses on human identity and financial networks, WILDCOIN aims to promote biodiversity. From this point of view, the project’s scope wants to have a broader impact. Soon, the Solana-based token will go live, allowing investors to join WILDCOIN’s mission.

Since 2015, the project's founding members have participated in various Web3 projects. These include initiatives such as the Ethereum Foundation, DEX launches, CEX developments, and Layer 2 solutions.

Anyone wishing to join animal conservation can participate in WILDCOIN's ecosystem. The project's website is a good place to start, as it provides comprehensive information on how to get involved. Moreover, WILDCOIN's social media pages (listed below) will regularly share updates on the project.

