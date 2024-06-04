Leading Biometric Identify Verification Firm authID Inc. to Participate in Deep Knowledge Investing Webinar on June 5, 2024

DENVER, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company’s executive leadership team will participate in an investor-focused webinar with Deep Knowledge Investing (DKI) on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 12:00pm EDT. DKI Founder, Gary Brode, will moderate the conversation with authID CEO Rhon Daguro, CFO Ed Sellitto, CTO Thomas Szoke and Board Director Kunal Mehta on the company’s go-to-market strategy, growth progress, and guidance.

A live video-webcast of the presentation will be available to DKI subscribers. The webinar will also be livestreamed to Twitter/X @Gary_Brode and LinkedIn Live, with a replay posted to Deep Knowledge Investing’s YouTube Channel later on June 5th. For more information, contact DKI at IR@DeepKnowledgeInvesting.com

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device” for every customer or employee login and transaction, through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity, eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from taking over accounts. Combining digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today’s digital ecosystems. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

About Deep Knowledge Investing

DKI empowers hedge fund managers, portfolio managers, RIAs, family offices, and individuals to earn higher returns in the equity portion of their portfolios. We provide conflict-free, well-researched stock ideas, and timely market commentary. Deep Knowledge Investing was founded by Gary Brode, a 30-year hedge fund veteran. Deep Knowledge without hidden agendas. For more information and to subscribe, go to www.deepknowledgeinvesting.com/

