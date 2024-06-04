Enpass Revolutionizes Business Password Management with Google Workspace Integration

Wilmington, DE, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enpass, a leading password management solution that empowers users and businesses to store and sync data via their own trusted cloud accounts, today announced a seamless and highly secure integration with Google Workspace. This release, Enpass 6.11.0, or Enpass Business for Google Workspace matches features from last year’s integration with Microsoft 365, enthusiastically embraced by security- and compliance-conscious companies worldwide.

Most password managers keep all user data on servers controlled by those vendors. This can create compliance issues for businesses with mandates against external data storage, and security concerns for businesses that want to keep sensitive information inside their own infrastructure. Enpass addresses these concerns by ensuring that encrypted password data never leaves a client’s own trusted storage. Enterprises can choose to store data on employee devices or within their existing business cloud, enabling Enpass clients to retain control over their data without the need to maintain additional servers.

Enpass CEO Hemant Kumar said, “With Enpass, no client data is stored on — or even passes through — Enpass servers. Business clients and personal users alike have 100% control over where their data is stored. In this world of the everyday ransomware threat, our password management solution is secure and ensures clients have ease of password management with control of their data at the same time.”

Enpass Business for Google Workspace provides deep customization of security options, including password, sharing, and syncing rules. Its feature set includes:

Unlimited vaults and an intuitive user interface

Easy, secure, instant vault sharing for teams

Easy permissions management for shared vaults

Easy provisioning and automatic offboarding

Fine-grained password rules and enforcement

Access recovery for lost master passwords

Monitoring for unsafe passwords and website breaches

One-click password generation and auto-fill

Simple passkey management and syncing

Customizable templates, categories and tags

Enpass Business for Google Workspace and Enpass Business for Microsoft 365, along with the consumer version of Enpass, are all available via subscription directly through the website. For more information, please visit https://enpass.io/pricing-business/ and watch the Enpass Business for Google Workspace intro video.

# # #

About Enpass

Enpass is a leader in next-generation password management solutions, enabling enterprises and individuals to better protect their accounts and identities by encrypting their data with their own trusted cloud accounts. Enpass does not store passwords or other credentials on its servers. By keeping data entirely under users’ and clients’ control, Enpass delivers the utmost security and peace of mind. Enpass Business is best suited for compliance-conscious organizations with security mandates, government agencies, and companies in finance, telecom, engineering, and manufacturing. https://www.enpass.io/