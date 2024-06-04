April Boyce Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the Vice President of Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals is pleased to announce that April Boyce has accepted a position with the Company as its new Vice President of Marketing.







"We are thrilled to have April join the PetVivo team and apply her vast insight and expertise to introduce and enhance the overall awareness and image of PetVivo and the products PetVivo commercializes.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “April brings a wealth of experience to our team as an expert in the marketing and promotion of innovative products."

April brings extensive experience in consumer-packaged goods (CPG) marketing, sales, strategic partnerships, and licensing to her role at PetVivo. Her career spans over 20 years, including significant tenures at Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Clorox. At Clorox, she was instrumental in establishing and leading the shopper marketing division, as well as forming strategic partnerships and licensing agreements with prominent companies like Burt’s Bees, Coca-Cola, and Tyson Foods. Most recently, April served as Chief Commercial Officer for the pet tech start-up, Link. April is passionate about go-to-market sales and marketing strategies, creative branding, product launches, and consumer engagement.

“I am delighted to join the PetVivo marketing team to assist in establishing broader awareness and understanding of their innovative veterinary medical device, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology” said Ms. Boyce. “It is incredibly exciting to join a company whose technology truly enhances the lives of companion animals.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

