Scara Robot Market Projected to Surpass USD 23.91 Billion by 2031, Witnessing 10.3 % CAGR Growth

Westford, USA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Scara Robot Market will attain a value of USD 23.91 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Increasing need to reduce human effort and errors in production process act as major factors for the growth of scara robot market. These accelerate the growth of market due to high speed. Increase in demand driven by groups with more internal offerings such as improved productivity, higher reliability, ease of use, compact system, lower maintenance requirements. The scara robot market further includes high labor and manufacturing costs in developing economies.
Scara Robot Market Overview:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2023
|USD 11.17 billion
|Estimated Value by 2031
|USD 23.91 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%
|Forecast Period
|2024–2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Capacity, Application, Industry and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunities
|Upsurge In Demand for IoT-based Smart Solutions
|Key Market Drivers
|Increasing Popularity of Online Shopping
Electrical and Electronics Segment to Dominate Due to Rise in the Manufacturer of Electrical Equipment
The electrical and electronics is the dominating segment in the market during the forecast period. The electrical and electronics industry consists of manufacturers of electrical equipment and electronic products; and navigation devices, electrochemical measurements, and control devices. Robots help in the collection of materials–collecting, sorting, packaging and transporting materials.
Above 15 kg Segment to Drive Market Due to Increasing Demand for Scara Robots
The above 15 kg segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 16.5% during the forecast period. Applications requiring high automation to handle large loads and weights are driving an increasing demand for these scara robots capable of carrying critical materials. Up to 15 kg to meet the needs of various applications, especially in the construction industry accurate and effective application of weights and required by the components.
Asia-Pacific is Dominating Due to Increasing Adoption of Automation Solutions
Asia-Pacific stands out as the most dominant and largest region in the SCARA robot market. The dominance of the sector can be attributed to large manufacturing facilities, especially in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea. These countries have robust industrial sectors that rely heavily on automation for efficiency and effectiveness. Furthermore, Asia Pacific exhibits the fastest growth rate in the scara robot market due to a combination of expanding technologies, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of automation solutions across multiple industries in the region.
The growth and development of technological advancements in nanotechnology and other segments in North America is expected to increase. Similarly, growth in polymer, semiconductor manufacturing and fiber optics industry is expected to fuel the market growth. A key factor driving the North America region in the market is the need for automation. Companies are accelerating their strategies to meet growing market demand. In addition, rising manufacturing labor costs force companies to adopt robots.
Drivers
- Growing Need for Mass Production with Reduced Operation Cost
- Surge in Adoption of Industry 4.0
Restraints
- High Overall Installation Cost for Low Volume Production
- Interoperability and Integration Issues
Prominent Players in Scara Robot Market
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- KUKA AG (Germany)
- Fanuc Corporation (Japan)
- DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics) (Japan)
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
- Staubli International AG (Switzerland)
- Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan)
Key Questions Answered in Scara Robot Market Report
- What is the current market size of Scara Robot Market size?
- Which is the fastest growing region in the Scara Robot Market?
- Which region has the biggest share in the Scara Robot Market ?
This report provides the following insights:
- Analysis of key drivers (growing need for mass production with reduced operation cost, surge in adoption of industry 4.0), restraints (high overall installation cost for low volume production and interoperability and integration issues), opportunities (upsurge in demand for IoT-based smart solutions), influencing the growth of Scara Robot Market.
- Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Scara Robot Market .
- Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Scara Robot Market .
- Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.
- Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.
- Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.
