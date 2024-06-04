Scara Robot Market Projected to Surpass USD 23.91 Billion by 2031, Witnessing 10.3 % CAGR Growth

Westford, USA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Scara Robot Market will attain a value of USD 23.91 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Increasing need to reduce human effort and errors in production process act as major factors for the growth of scara robot market. These accelerate the growth of market due to high speed. Increase in demand driven by groups with more internal offerings such as improved productivity, higher reliability, ease of use, compact system, lower maintenance requirements. The scara robot market further includes high labor and manufacturing costs in developing economies.

Scara Robot Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 11.17 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 23.91 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Capacity, Application, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Upsurge In Demand for IoT-based Smart Solutions

Key Market Drivers Increasing Popularity of Online Shopping





Electrical and Electronics Segment to Dominate Due to Rise in the Manufacturer of Electrical Equipment



The electrical and electronics is the dominating segment in the market during the forecast period. The electrical and electronics industry consists of manufacturers of electrical equipment and electronic products; and navigation devices, electrochemical measurements, and control devices. Robots help in the collection of materials–collecting, sorting, packaging and transporting materials.

Above 15 kg Segment to Drive Market Due to Increasing Demand for Scara Robots

The above 15 kg segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 16.5% during the forecast period. Applications requiring high automation to handle large loads and weights are driving an increasing demand for these scara robots capable of carrying critical materials. Up to 15 kg to meet the needs of various applications, especially in the construction industry accurate and effective application of weights and required by the components.



Asia-Pacific is Dominating Due to Increasing Adoption of Automation Solutions

Asia-Pacific stands out as the most dominant and largest region in the SCARA robot market. The dominance of the sector can be attributed to large manufacturing facilities, especially in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea. These countries have robust industrial sectors that rely heavily on automation for efficiency and effectiveness. Furthermore, Asia Pacific exhibits the fastest growth rate in the scara robot market due to a combination of expanding technologies, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of automation solutions across multiple industries in the region.

The growth and development of technological advancements in nanotechnology and other segments in North America is expected to increase. Similarly, growth in polymer, semiconductor manufacturing and fiber optics industry is expected to fuel the market growth. A key factor driving the North America region in the market is the need for automation. Companies are accelerating their strategies to meet growing market demand. In addition, rising manufacturing labor costs force companies to adopt robots.

Drivers

Growing Need for Mass Production with Reduced Operation Cost

Surge in Adoption of Industry 4.0

Restraints

High Overall Installation Cost for Low Volume Production

Interoperability and Integration Issues



Prominent Players in Scara Robot Market

ABB (Switzerland)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

DENSO Corporation (DENSO Robotics) (Japan)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Staubli International AG (Switzerland)

Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan)

