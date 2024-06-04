3D Bioprinting Market is Expected to Reach $2.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Bioprinting market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $2.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The market growth is fueled by growing adoption of 3D bioprinting technology in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, technological advancement in the 3D bioprinting and rising demand for organ transplants.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170201787

3D Bioprinting Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $2.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Material, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising demand for organ transplants Key Market Driver Growing adoption of 3D bioprinting technology within the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries

Based on component, the global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into 3D bioprinters, bioinks, software and consumables. Thr 3D bioprinters is segmented into Microextrusion Bioprinters, Inkjet 3D Bioprinters, Laser-Assisted Bioprinters, Stereolithography-Based Bioprinters, Magnetic 3D Bioprinters and Other 3D Bioprinters. Bioinks segment is further segmented into natural, synthetic and hybrid bioinks. The 3D bioprinters segment accounted for the largest in the 3D bioprinting market in 2023. Bioink segment is likely to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. Highest CAGR can be attributed to advancements in biomaterial science and bioprinter technology driving innovation in the bioink development.

Based on material, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into living cells, hydrogels, extracellular matrices and other materials. living cells segment accounted for dominant share in 2023. Growing R&D in the fields of regenerative medicine and stem cell research, increasing public and private investments to support research and increasing use of living cells as biomaterial by scientists and researchers and increasing application of living cells in printing of living tissues and organ structures for surgical implantations are some of key factors supporting the growth of 3D bioprinting market.

Based on application, the 3D bioprinting market is divided into research and clinical application. The research application is further segmented into drug research, regenerative medicine, and 3D cell culture. Similarly clinical application is segmented into skin, bone & cartilage, blood vessels and other clinical applications. The drug research accounts for largest share market share during the forecast period of 2024-2029. Growing adoption of 3D bioprinting technology by biopharmaceutical companies.

Based on end user, the global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and hospitals. In 2023, academic & research institutes accounted for the dominant share due to increasing collaborations between academic & research institutes and key market players for developing innovative 3D-bioprinted products and increasing funding and grants from government and private organizations for the development of novel technologies.

Based on the region, the vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the vaccine market, Europe is the second largest region in 2023. North America's dominance in the 3D bioprinting market can be attributed to several key factors such as increasing R&D spending, increasing research activities, favorable government funding, and the presence of key players.

Furthermore, rising demand for organ transplants, coupled with growing R&D activities to deliver technologically advanced products to end users, further bolster the demand for 3D bioprinting in North America. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Buy a 3D Bioprinting Industry Report (453 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=170201787

Prominent Players of 3D Bioprinting Market

BICO Group AB (Sweden)

3D Systems Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Organovo Holdings Inc (US)

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel)

regenHU (Switzerland)

Aspect Biosystem Ltd. (Canada)

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC (US)

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K (Japan)

Rokit Healthcare Inc. (South Korea)

Hangzhou Genofei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Foldink (Armenia)

Brinter (US)

REGEMAT 3D, SL (Spain)

Ροietis (France)

SunP Biotech (US)

GeSim – Gesellschaft Für Silizium-Mikrosysteme Mbh (Germany)

Medprin (China)

Voxcell Bioinnovation Inc. (Canada)

Prodways (France)

Inventia Life Science Pty Ltd (Australia)

Upnano Gmbh (Austria)

UPM (Finland)

Tissuelabs (Switzerland)

and Among others

This report categorizes the 3D bioprinting market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Component

3D Bioprinters Microextrusion Bioprinters Inkjet 3D Bioprinters Laser-Assisted Bioprinters Stereolithography-Based Bioprinters Magnetic 3D Bioprinters Other 3D Bioprinters

Bioinks Natural Bioinks Hybrid Bioinks Synthetic Bioinks

Software

Consumables

By Material

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Other Materials

By Application

Research Application Drug Research Regenerative Medicine 3D Cell Culture

Clinical Applications Skin Bone and Cartilage Blood Vessels Other Clinical Applications



By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of GCC Rest of Middle East

Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170201787

Key Market Stakeholders:

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Life Science Companies

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Government Organizations

Private Research Firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

3D Cell Culture Product Manufacturers

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the 3D bioprinting market based on component, material, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall 3D Bioprinting market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategies, including trends/disruptions impacting customers’ business, pricing analysis, supply/value chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, technology analysis, patent analysis, trade analysis, key conferences & events in 2024-2025, key stakeholders & buying criteria, and investment & funding scenario.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=170201787

Related Reports:

Biomaterials Market

3D Cell Culture Market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market

4D Printing in Healthcare Market

Human Organoids Market

Get access to the latest updates on 3D Bioprinting Companies and 3D Bioprinting Market Size