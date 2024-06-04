Meaning Announces Partnership with Five9, Enabling Seamless Conversations and Improved Customer Experiences for Contact Centers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meaning, the real-time voice harmonization platform, today announced its partnership with Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider. The collaboration will allow organizations to enrich the customer experience by overcoming language barriers through generative AI.



With Meaning capabilities within the Five9 Agent Desktop, voices can be modified in real time to help facilitate seamless conversations between contact center agents and customers. With the ability to adjust for discernibility, agents can focus on driving expedient and positive customer outcomes, rather than struggling to overcome communication challenges.

Meaning adds immediate value for any enterprise organization using off- or near-shore business process outsourcing (BPO) resources. The technology supports use cases from customer support, to business development resources (BDR), to sales. By prioritizing understandability, customers experience improvements in key contact center metrics including average handle time, first call resolution, sales conversion, and churn.

“We’re thrilled to join the Five9 partner program, putting our unique, patented, generative AI-powered voice communication solution in the hands of those who benefit from it most,” said Yishay Carmiel, Founder and CEO, Meaning. “Our unique offerings meet the individual agent where they are, empowering them to enhance conversations on their own terms, at the gradient most natural and comfortable to them.”

“Meaning brings AI to the contact center for companies focused on streamlining the customer experience,” said Brian Bitsky, Sr. Director Business Development, Five9. “By leveraging Meaning and Five9 together, companies can seamlessly power meaningful conversations with customers in real time, fostering stronger brand value and more genuine experiences. ”

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to engage with customers across their channel of choice, empower managers with insights and intelligence into contact center performance, and elevate your business to deliver better business outcomes and Bring Joy to CX™. Our cloud-native, scalable, and secure platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,450 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation, and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

About Meaning

Meaning is the real-time voice harmonization platform reimagining conversation. Its sophisticated generative AI-powered speech-to-speech technology is trusted by global organizations including Zoom, Five9, CSS, and The Department of Defense. Known for its easy-to-use, privacy- and ethics-focused approach, Meaning is changing the way we connect. To learn more, visit https://www.meaning.team/.

Contact

For Meaning: Gina Devine, gina@meaning.team

For Five9: Jess Shea, Jessica.shea@five9.com