Verisk’s National Equipment Register (NER) and KYCS Global Collaborate to Enhance Heavy Equipment Security and Theft Recovery Capabilities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Equipment Register (NER), a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business and a dedicated source of information for insurance and law enforcement agencies equipment theft risk, and KYCS Global Inc., a leader in providing solutions for simplifying theft-recovery and identification of assets, announced today that they are collaborating to provide cutting-edge security and recovery solutions for heavy equipment assets.

This strategic integration revolutionizes the ecosystem for theft-recovery and security of assets and offers unprecedented benefits to businesses across agriculture, construction, and industrial services industries. The agreement between Verisk, a leading global data analytics and technology provider, and KYCS Global will combine KYCS’s recovery device technology with NER’s robust data and tracking capabilities. It will also bring together related incentives from insurance providers and will be available to equipment and fleet operators across North America. As a result of this enhancement, NER’s IRONwatch solution will now be called IRONwatch Locate, to better communicate the increased functionality offered to clients.

“Our research shows that heavy equipment theft continues to rise. Our goal is to prevent our clients from becoming a statistic, so we are excited to join forces with KYCS to offer our clients superior theft recovery technology and product support by leveraging our industry contacts and unique datasets,” said Ryan Shepherd, general manager of supply chain and equipment solutions at Verisk. “The combined, complementary strengths of the two groups makes our new offering much more compelling for our clients.”

“It has been a privilege to add our unwavering commitment to innovation, professionalism, and customer satisfaction to NER’s already leading data about load condition monitoring and location tracking capabilities along with their related insurance incentives,” said Dana Rowe, vice president business development at KYCS Global. “The combination distinguishes IRONwatch Locate from other theft recovery offerings available in the theft recovery market today.”

In addition to the cutting-edge theft-recovery functionalities, users of Verisk’s IRONwatch Locate gain access to complimentary HELPtech registration and insurance incentives. The industry's leading online database for tracking stolen heavy machinery, Verisk’s HELPtech serves as a crucial resource for law enforcement officials in recovering stolen equipment. This invaluable tool not only facilitates swift recovery but also helps businesses save money on expenses such as rental fees, delayed penalties and stalled costs.

One of the most compelling incentives offered is a theft deductible waiver of up to $10,000, providing financial relief and peace of mind to businesses in the event of theft. This incentive, coupled with the comprehensive features of IRONwatch Locate, reinforces NER's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to safeguard their assets effectively.

To learn more about equipment theft, visit NER’s website at http://www.ner.net.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About KYCS Global Inc.

KYCS Global Inc. is a technology firm that develops cutting-edge theft-recovery and asset identification solutions for law enforcement and for businesses seeking to optimize their operations and safeguard their assets, while adding revenue to their bottom lines. KYCS boasts never-before-seen exclusive OEM partnerships with Honda Canada and Acura Canada, with more OEM partnerships to be announced throughout 2024. KYCS is also exclusively partnered with leading crime prevention organizations such as Crime Stoppers USA and Crime Stoppers Canada and exclusively endorsed by dealership bodies such as the RVDA and RVRA across North America. KYCS is widely approved by major insurance providers for both personal lines and garage policy benefits. For more information, visit www.kycs.ca or contact Dana Rowe at the information provided below.