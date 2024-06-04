Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2024, Two Day Conference in Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 24-25th 2024

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2024 now in its 16th year brings together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry focusing on technology and innovation in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields. The conference takes place in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 24-25th 2024.



Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.



It focuses on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing as well as deployment of microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and global health.



There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from Europe, US, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference tracks to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Conference Agenda:

Conference Opening Plenary Session

Conference Co-Chairperson's Introduction and Welcome

Real-Time Viscoelastic Deformability Cytometry

Microfluidics in Liquid Biopsy and Integration in Functional Studies

Droplet-based Microfluidics for Biomarker Detection and Quantification

Investigating Endothelium Permeability in vitro Under Healthy and Diabetic Conditions

3D Printing of Porous Membrane Integrated Devices

Real-Time Point-of-Care Diagnostics Using Microfluidic Sensors and Biosensors

Microfluidics, Lab-on-Chip and Environmental Sustainability: The Limits of the Single-Use

Circulating Biomarkers and Extracellular Vesicles

Organoids and Spheroids Europe 2024

Companies and Technologies in the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Field

LPKF Laser & Electronics SEPrecision Glass Processing with LIDE For Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidic Applications

ElvesysElveflow, Microfluidics One-Stop-Shop: PDMS Microfabrication and Flow Control

Kloe Technology Spotlight Presentation

z-microsystemsPrecision Microfluidic Plastic Consumables: From Design for Manufacturing to High Volume Production

ASIGAASIGA Advancing 3D Printed Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip

STRATEC Consumables GmbHCombining the Power of Plasmonics and Microfluidics: A Collaboration Between Causeway Sensors, IPHT and STRATEC Consumables

Precision Manufacturing of Polymeric Microfluidic Devices: Progress from Fast Prototyping Using High Precision DLP Printing and Defect-Free Production via Self-Lubricating Mould Technology

Advances in 3D Printing for Microfluidics

Speakers

Conference Chairs

Nicole Pamme, Professor in Analytical Chemistry, Stockholm University

Professor in Analytical Chemistry, Stockholm University Claudia Gartner, CEO, Microfluidic ChipShop GmbH

Plenary Speakers

Rosanne Guijt, Professor, Deakin University

Professor, Deakin University Maiwenn Kersaudy-Kerhoas, Professor of Microfluidic Engineering, Heriot-Watt University

Professor of Microfluidic Engineering, Heriot-Watt University Lorena Dieguez, Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory

Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory Elisabeth Verpoorte, Chair of Analytical Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Analysis, University of Groningen

Chair of Analytical Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Analysis, University of Groningen Valerie Taly, CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite

CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite Martyn Boutelle, Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London

Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London Andrew J deMello, Professor of Biochemical Engineering & Institute Chair, ETH Zurich

Keynote Speakers

Gregory Nordin, Professor, Brigham Young University

Professor, Brigham Young University Nan Zhang, Associate Professor, University College Dublin

