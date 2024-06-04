K-12 Textbook Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 666.3 billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global K-12 textbook market was valued at US$ 124.5 billion in 2023 and is projected reach US$ 666.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

As per Astute Analytica’s latest published report, the landscape of K-12 education, particularly regarding textbooks, has undergone significant transformations driven by financial investments, technological advancements, and evolving educational policies. In the United States, schools are expected to invest up to $12,700 per child in education and training. Overall, the industry is estimated to spend around $663 billion on student learning between 2023 and 2024. Annually, $7 billion is allocated to textbooks, with $2.2 billion specifically in adoption states. In the United States, over 49.45 million students are enrolled in public schools, spanning pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) has played a crucial role in pandemic recovery efforts, allocating $189.5 billion for this purpose, giving a boost to the K-12 textbook market. Federal funding sources, including Title 1 Grants and IDEA special education state grants, continue to support educational initiatives. Expenditures per pupil, which were $11,984 in the 2016-17 school year, are anticipated to rise by 1% annually through the 2024-25 academic year.

The adoption and approval process for K-12 textbooks varies across states. 19 US states employ an adoption system for reviewing and approving textbooks and core materials, with some states allowing up to 30% of funds to be used for materials not on the approved list. Core curriculum materials must align with state academic standards and meet various regulatory requirements. Historically, textbook policies have evolved, such as during the post-Civil War era when southern states influenced northern publishers to produce customized textbooks.

School construction budgets are expected to increase due to recent federal funding bills, addressing the infrastructural needs of educational institutions. The ARP funding, the largest of three COVID-19 allocations for schools, has a final obligation deadline of September 30, 2024. This financial support is critical for maintaining and enhancing educational facilities and resources. Looking ahead, expenditures per pupil are projected to continue rising through the 2024-25 school year. The adoption of digital content is expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing integration of technology in education. These trends indicate a shift towards more interactive and digital learning materials, which are becoming an essential component of modern education.

Market is Likely to Have transformative Impact on K-12 Textbook Market

Technological advancements are further shaping the educational resource landscape. For instance, OpenStax offers free college textbooks online, making education more accessible and affordable. The Philippines aims to improve its international rankings in STEM subjects, reflecting a global perspective on educational reforms. A notable trend is the increasing preference for digital content over traditional physical textbooks among K-12 students. The global eBooks segment is projected to be worth $16.08 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.38% from 2023 to 2027. Additionally, audiobooks are expected to see a staggering CAGR of 24% between 2023 and 2032. This shift towards digital resources is reflective of broader technological integration within education.

Key Findings in K-12 Textbook Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 666.3 billion CAGR 20.5% Largest Region (2023) Europe (47%) By Form Printed Textbook (79.7%) By School Primary (60.3%) By Distribution Channel Educational Institutes (52.9%) Top Trends Increasing Adoption of Digital Textbooks and Resources

Integration of Interactive and Multimedia Content in Learning Materials

Growing Emphasis on Personalized Learning and Adaptive Learning Technologies Top Drivers Significant Financial Investments in Education by Governments and Institutions

Technological Advancements and Increased Access to Digital Devices

Strong Commitment to High Educational Standards and Curriculum Alignment Top Challenges Digital Divide and Unequal Access to Technology Among Students

High Costs Associated with Digital Infrastructure and Device Maintenance

Resistance to Change from Traditional Teaching Methods to Digital Platforms

Printed Textbooks vs. Digital: Why Print Still Reigns Supreme in K-12 Classrooms with More Than US$ 99.2 Billion Revenue Contribution

Printed textbooks remain the dominant force in the K-12 textbook market due to a variety of compelling factors, bolstered by numerous statistics. Financially, the printed book segment contributed more than US$ 99.2 billion to the global market in 2023, underscoring substantial investment. Despite the rise of digital content, about 60% of school districts have implemented one-to-one student device programs, yet print continues to be the predominant format for instructional materials. User preferences significantly influence this trend, as studies indicate that students retain information better from printed materials than digital texts.

Accessibility remains a crucial advantage; printed textbooks do not require technological infrastructure, making them universally accessible. While digital textbooks can offer cost savings, the initial investment in devices and their maintenance can be prohibitive, making printed textbooks a more financially viable option. Expenditures per pupil are projected to rise by 1% annually through the 2024-25 school year, reflecting ongoing investments in educational resources.

19 U.S. states employ an adoption system for reviewing and approving K-12 textbooks and core materials, often favoring print. Major publishers in the K-12 textbook market such as Pearson, McGraw-Hill, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt continue to develop printed materials, ensuring their availability. Historically, printed textbooks have been a reliable source of knowledge, and their stability and usability without needing electronic devices or internet connectivity make them indispensable. Furthermore, printed textbooks cater to over 49.45 million public school students in the U.S., ensuring equitable access to educational resources. Federal policies, such as the American Rescue Plan's $189.5 billion allocation for pandemic recovery, support the procurement of printed textbooks.

The Foundational Role of Primary Schools in the K-12 Textbook Market Makes it A Dominant Force

Primary schools around the world are the largest consumers of K-12 textbooks, driven by their crucial role in laying the educational foundation for young learners. In 2023, the primary school segment generated a revenue of US$ 75.0 billion, reflecting its substantial market share. This demand is rooted in the essential nature of primary education, where basic literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills are developed. The average K-12 student requires around 19.9 textbooks per semester, translating to approximately 39.8 books for a full school year, with primary schools needing a broad range of materials to cover multiple subjects. Financial investments underscore the importance of textbooks in primary education. Elementary school textbooks, on average, cost $57.34 for math and $40.4 for reading, reflecting ongoing investments to support student learning.

Accessibility and usability are also pivotal in the growth of the K-12 textbook market. Printed textbooks, which do not require technological infrastructure, ensure universal access, crucial for equitable education. With over 49.45 million students enrolled in U.S. public schools, a significant portion in primary grades, the demand for textbooks is substantial. Educational policies and adoption processes further support this trend. Nineteen U.S. states use an adoption system for reviewing and approving K-12 textbooks, often favoring printed materials. This ensures that primary schools have access to high-quality, state-approved textbooks.

Unpacking Europe's Dominance with 47% Market Share in the K-12 Textbook Market: A Comprehensive Overview

Europe stands as the largest consumer of K-12 textbooks globally, accounting for more than 47% of the total revenue generated in the sector. This dominance is driven by several key factors, supported by a wealth of statistics that highlight the region's commitment to education, diverse educational systems, and technological advancements. The student population in Europe also plays a significant role. With over 90 million students enrolled in primary and secondary education across the continent, the demand for textbooks is substantial. This large student base requires a steady supply of educational materials to support their learning needs. One of the primary drivers is Europe's longstanding commitment to education. European countries prioritize education and invest significantly in developing their educational systems. Governments allocate substantial budgets to ensure high-quality educational resources, including textbooks, are available to students. For instance, the European Union's education budget for 2021-2027 is set at €26.2 billion, reflecting a strong financial commitment.

The region's diverse educational systems also contribute to the high consumption of textbooks in the K-12 textbook market. With over 25 different educational systems across Europe, each with its own curriculum and standards, the demand for a wide variety of textbooks is substantial. This diversity necessitates a continuous supply of updated and region-specific educational materials. Technological advancements further bolster Europe's textbook market. The integration of digital tools and resources in classrooms has not diminished the demand for printed textbooks but rather complemented it. In 2022, the European EdTech market was valued at €6.5 billion, with a significant portion dedicated to enhancing traditional learning methods with digital supplements.

Equitable access to educational resources is a priority for European policymakers. Ensuring that all students, particularly in less developed regions, have access to quality textbooks is crucial. This commitment is reflected in the allocation of funds and resources to support education in underserved areas. For example, the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) allocates €88 billion to support education and training across the EU.

The K-12 textbook market dynamics are also influenced by major educational publishers operating in Europe. Companies like Pearson, Sanoma, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt have a strong presence in the region, continuously developing and updating both print and digital materials. Pearson, for instance, generated $4.57 billion in revenue in 2023, with a significant portion coming from the European market. Moreover, Europe's focus on maintaining high educational standards drives the demand for textbooks. The region's educational policies emphasize the alignment of textbooks with national curricula and standards, ensuring that students receive consistent and high-quality education. This alignment is crucial for the adoption and approval processes, which often favor printed textbooks.

Key Companies Profiled:

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson Education Inc.

K12 Inc.

Cengage Learning

Blackboard Education

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Form

Printed Textbooks

Online/Digital Textbooks

By School Level

Primary

Secondary

Upper Secondary

By Distribution Channel

Educational Institutes

Brick-and-Mortar Store

Online Retail

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

