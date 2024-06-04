SUCCESS® Magazine Features Individuals & Organizations Driving Societal Impact Alongside A-List Celebrities & Top CEOs

DALLAS, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine is recognizing individuals and organizations making a difference in society through the 2024 SUCCESS® Changemakers awards. This program celebrates social entrepreneurs, philanthropists, activists, community leaders, NGOs, B Corporations, and companies championing social good, no matter the scale.



The 2024 SUCCESS® Changemakers awards shine a global spotlight on the tireless efforts of those who are using innovation, advocacy, and action to solve social and environmental challenges. Selected finalists will be highlighted in the November/December 2024 issue of SUCCESS® magazine, reaching millions of engaged readers worldwide.

In addition to the print spotlight, honorees' achievements will be highlighted across multiple media platforms. Finalists also receive an official 2024 SUCCESS® Changemakers badge, and permanently etch their names alongside iconic honorees like Greta Thunberg, David and Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Sir Richard Branson, and more.

“We’re looking to bring global recognition to top CEOs, grassroots leaders, and local influencers that are creating meaningful, positive change in society,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, editor-in-chief of SUCCESS® magazine. “This is a unique opportunity to honor a passionate activist, sustainable entrepreneur, or community champion while supercharging their cause onto an international platform. Nominate yourself or another inspiring changemaker today to honor their efforts to create a better future for all.”

Nominee applications are open now through June 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Join SUCCESS® in amplifying the extraordinary work of changemakers who are making a difference, transforming lives, protecting the planet, and more. For more information, visit changemakers.success.com .

