Environmental Issues in the Retail & Apparel Industry: Retailers' Net Zero Strategies, Consumer Attitudes Towards Sustainability and Key Market Trends

This reports outlines the key environmental issues impacting the retail and apparel sectors. It provides a global policy overview, an outline of retailers' net zero strategies, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, and key trends in the area.



As the effects of climate change become increasingly prevalent, retailers will find themselves under growing pressure to boost their sustainability credentials, both on a regulatory front, as well as from consumers. As well as taking regulations into account, retailers have invested in initiatives such as resale, rental, energy use instore, and reducing emissions from the last mile of delivery.



Key Highlights

Retailers must keep abreast of rapidly changing ESG regulations.

62% of consumers are loyal to brands that support "green" or environmental matters

Retailers are experimenting with resale initiatives, with retailers across a range of sectors getting involved.

The report breaks down the policy implications for, consumer attitudes towards, and key trends related to environmental issues in the retail and apparel sectors.

Key Report Benefits

With governing bodies increasingly enacting environmental regulations, retailers must keep on top of the different regulations that may affect their operations.

Understand the nuances of consumer attitudes towards sustainability within the retail and apparel sectors.

Explore retailers' current sustainability initiatives to ensure you remain competitive and in line with consumer demand.

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Policy Overview

Net Zero Strategies

Consumer Attitudes Towards Sustainability

Key Trends

Glossary

Company Coverage:

