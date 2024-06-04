Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet from Sky: Can LEO Satellites Transform the Future of Connectivity? (Vol.2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As terrestrial broadband capabilities become increasingly saturated, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites emerge as a dynamic solution, capable of delivering high-speed, real-time data transmission with minimal latency. Positioned closer to Earth, these satellites offer a shorter and faster data transmission path, enhancing communication speeds and reliability. This advancement is particularly significant for data-intensive, industrial, and business-oriented applications, where real-time data exchange is crucial.
Furthermore, the ubiquity of LEO satellite internet could transform connectivity, providing widespread internet access to diverse sectors and remote areas, thereby setting new standards in digital communication and opening up opportunities for global industries. This report highlights the current state of play and the future potential of LEO sattelites in driving uninterrupted communications and low-latency broadband across various communities, which is anticipated to unlock new possibilities for enterprises across industries such as telecom, media and technology (TMT), aerospace and defense, and transportation, among others.
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
The FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Technology Decoding: Rise of major LEO constellations, definition and working model, LEO as a solution, prominent use cases, active enterprises, and popular vendors
- Media & Trend Analysis: Popular news publications, thought leadership, social media traction, mentions in company filings, and key hiring trends
- Investment Radar: Total investment trends, VC investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, prominent M&A, and SPAC deals
- Innovation Explorer: Select LEO innovations in various sectors and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of LEOs
- IP Landscaping: Noteworthy LEO-related patents in multiple sectors
- The Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, strategies to address challenges, regulatory landscape, impact of LEOs on telcos, emerging concepts, and outlook
Company Coverage:
