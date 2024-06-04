Handheld Pyrometer Market Valuation Poised to Reach US$ 415.0 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica’s projections indicate robust growth in the global handheld pyrometer market expected to expand from US$ 263.0 million in 2023 to US$ 415.0 million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.2%.

The demand for handheld pyrometers has surged across various manufacturing industries and other sectors due to several compelling factors. Technological advancements and the push towards Industry 4.0 have significantly contributed to this trend. The ongoing digitalization and automation of industries necessitate continuous temperature measurement devices, making handheld pyrometers indispensable. These devices are particularly valued for their ruggedness and application-specific designs, which are essential for modern automated processes. For instance, in manufacturing and metalworking, accurate temperature measurement is crucial for quality control and process optimization. Handheld pyrometers offer a convenient and safe method to measure surface temperatures without physical contact, which is vital in these industries. The metal processing segment alone accounted for over 25% of the pyrometer market share in 2023, underscoring the importance of precise temperature control in ensuring product quality. Similarly, the glass and ceramics industries rely heavily on pyrometers for accurate temperature measurements, which are critical for maintaining product standards.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific market has shown significant growth, holding over 40 % of the global handheld pyrometer market share in 2023. This growth is driven by the expanding industrial sectors in countries like China, India, and Japan. China, in particular, remains the largest market for pyrometers, bolstered by substantial investments in glass manufacturing and government support for steel production. Additionally, the Indian market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032, reflecting the country's increasing industrial output. In addition, the demand for non-contact temperature measurements has also been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, further driving the application of pyrometers. In healthcare, the demand for handheld pyrometers grew by 15% in 2023 due to their use in fever screening.

The market growth is primarily supported by various end-use industries, including glass, ceramics, mining, and metal processing. The mining industry alone is expected to see a CAGR of 6.5% in pyrometer adoption due to the need for precise temperature monitoring in mineral processing. Leading companies like AMETEK Land and Advanced Energy Industries Inc. are driving innovation in this space, offering customizable handheld pyrometers tailored to diverse industrial applications.

Key Findings in Handheld Pyrometer Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 415.0 Million CAGR 5.2% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (42.5%) By Type Infrared (65.1%) By Application Metal Processing Industry (47.3%) Top Trends Increasing demand for non-contact temperature measurement in industrial applications.

Growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and automation in manufacturing processes.

Rising popularity of infrared pyrometers for precise surface temperature measurements. Top Drivers Expansion of the metal processing, glass, and ceramics industries.

Technological advancements and innovations in pyrometer features.

Emphasis on quality control and process efficiency in industrial operations. Top Challenges Lack of raw materials and supply chain disruptions.

Need for technical awareness regarding emissivity and surface properties for accurate measurements.

Dominance of Infrared Handheld Pyrometers Over Optical Pyrometers, Generated More than US$ 171.3 Million In 2023

Infrared handheld pyrometers have seen a marked increase in demand compared to optical handheld pyrometers due to several key factors in the global handheld pyrometer market. This is primarily attributed to speed and efficiency make them ideal for rapid temperature measurements in industries like glass and plastic film production. This capability is crucial where time is a critical factor. The non-contact measurement feature of infrared pyrometers is essential for applications involving extremely hot or moving objects, such as in metal processing, ensuring safety and accuracy. Additionally, infrared pyrometers measure cooler objects down to room temperature by detecting infrared radiation flux, capability optical pyrometers lack.

The versatility and range of infrared pyrometers also contribute to their dominance. Available in various designs, from handheld devices to integrated systems, they cater to diverse industrial needs and environments, enhancing their demand over optical pyrometers. Technological advancements, such as laser targeting and data logging, have made infrared pyrometers more user-friendly and precise, boosting their appeal. Furthermore, the shift towards Industry 4.0 and automation has increased the demand for reliable, continuous temperature measurement solutions in the handheld pyrometer market. Infrared pyrometers integrate seamlessly into automated systems, making them suitable for modern industrial environments.

Regulatory compliance is another driver. Stringent requirements for product quality and safety in industries like metal processing necessitate dependable temperature measurement solutions. Infrared pyrometers, known for their accuracy and reliability, help industries meet these standards. Portability and ergonomic design are crucial factors. Companies like AOIP focus on making their infrared pyrometers portable and ergonomic, ideal for field measurements and easy maneuverability. This user-centric design enhances their appeal over optical pyrometers.

The infrared handheld pyrometer market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Designed to withstand high-temperature environments (400°C to 3000°C), they are suitable for applications like iron and steel processing. Moreover, the superior distance-to-spot (D:S) ratio allows users to measure high-temperature targets from longer distances with accuracy, beneficial in hazardous or hard-to-reach areas.

Metal Processing Industry is Market Leader in Handheld Pyrometer Market

The demand for handheld pyrometers in the metal processing industry is being driven by several key factors and trends. The global metals and steel industry is expected to experience low growth in 2024 and 2025, particularly with a slowdown in the Chinese market. However, the US basic metals output is anticipated to rise by 3.2% in 2024 and further by 4.5% in 2025, while Eurozone metals and steel production is expected to rebound by more than 3%. These regional variations suggest a steady demand for handheld pyrometers in the US and Europe, where increased production activities necessitate precise temperature measurement tools.

The value added in the Basic Metals market is projected to reach US$0.4 trillion in 2024, with CAGR of 1.36% expected from 2024 to 2029. The output in the Basic Metals market is projected to be US$4.0 trillion in 2024, giving a significant scope to the growth of the handheld pyrometer market. These substantial market values indicate a robust demand for metal processing equipment, including handheld pyrometers, which are essential for maintaining quality and efficiency in metal production processes.

Technological advancements in metal fabrication, such as automation technology, CNC machines, robotic arms, and robotic welding, have enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and consistency. Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, allows for the creation of intricate metal parts and is beneficial for rapid prototyping, small-batch production, and customization. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and data analytics is transforming the industry by enabling real-time monitoring and process optimization. These advancements drive the demand for handheld pyrometers, which provide accurate temperature measurements crucial for these sophisticated processes.

Regional production insights reveal that Chinese steel producers are facing challenges due to liquidity issues in the property sector and subdued economic growth. Despite these challenges, China's rapid development, urbanization, and population growth are expected to sustain metals and steel production in the mid to long term, giving a much need relieve for the handheld pyrometer market growth. India's steel production increased by 7.8% in March 2024 compared to the previous year, while Germany and Türkiye have also seen significant increases in steel production, with 8.4% and 18.0% rises respectively. These regional production insights highlight the growing need for handheld pyrometers in countries with increasing steel production, as accurate temperature monitoring is essential for maintaining product quality and process efficiency.

Asia Pacific Manufacturing Boom Driving Demand for Handheld Pyrometer Market, Contributes Over US$ 111.8 Million Revenue

The Asia Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, has solidified its position as a global manufacturing hub due to various factors such as large labor pools, advanced technology, and supportive government policies. This robust manufacturing environment is significantly driving the demand for handheld pyrometers, which are essential tools for accurate temperature measurement in various industrial processes. China, the world's largest manufacturer often referred to as ‘the world’s factory’, sees manufacturing contributing to 42.6% of its GDP. With about 30% of the workforce employed in the manufacturing sector, the country's large labor pool of approximately 1.41 billion people supports extensive industrial activity. However, rising labor costs and skills shortages have prompted a shift towards advanced manufacturing on the eastern coast, where sophisticated R&D and government incentives are prevalent. This push towards high-tech manufacturing necessitates precise temperature monitoring, thereby increasing the demand for handheld pyrometers.

Shenzhen, a hub for the electronics industry, and Shanghai, with the highest hourly minimum wage among 31 province-level governments in China, exemplify regions where advanced manufacturing thrives. The efficient and cost-effective business ecosystem in China, bolstered by export tax rebate policies and historically undervalued yuan, further enhances the competitiveness of Chinese exports, adding fuel to the handheld pyrometer market growth. These factors collectively drive the need for handheld pyrometers, which ensure product quality and manufacturing efficiency. Moreover, Japan's manufacturing sector, the third-largest vehicle manufacturer globally with 9,278,321 units produced in 2015, emphasizes high quality and sophisticated production techniques. Japanese manufactured goods, known for their innovation and high-quality standards, depend on precise temperature control during manufacturing processes. The extensive use of industrial robots, with Japan producing or designing 45% of all such robots globally, and the record $7.35 billion in orders for industrial robots from Japanese manufacturers in 2022, highlight the country's reliance on advanced manufacturing technologies. Handheld pyrometers are crucial in these settings to ensure accurate temperature readings, which are vital for maintaining the integrity and performance of high-tech products.

Japan's infrastructure and trade links also make it a viable manufacturing location, further driving the demand for handheld pyrometers. The country’s focus on advanced manufacturing technologies to address workforce shortages, with an estimated decrease in population by 40% by 2065 and a projected $4.1 billion spend on digital infrastructure by 2030, underscores the importance of precision tools like handheld pyrometers in maintaining productivity and efficiency.

Top 7 Players Control More Than 38% Market Share of Handheld Pyrometer Market

Proxitron GmbH, Lumasense Technologies, Inc., Optron GmbH, CHINO CORPORATION, Calex Electronics Limited, Micro-Epsilon, optex co. ltd are top 7 players. Wherein Proxitron HmbH is leading the market with more than 10.25% market share.

Proxitron GmbH is a leading player in the handheld pyrometer market, known for its high-precision instruments designed to operate in rugged industrial environments. Their pyrometers cover a wide temperature range from -50°C to 2500°C, making them versatile for various industrial applications. The robust design and innovative software integration allow for easy remote control and parameterization, crucial for modern industrial operations. Proxitron's pyrometers are equipped with advanced features such as accuracy up to 0.5%, response times as fast as 10 ms, and robust stainless-steel housings. They offer convenient interfaces like USB with galvanic isolation and the ability to adjust various parameters via software, ensuring precise and flexible temperature measurement. Specialized solutions for the metal industry, such as ratio correction factors and integrated laser alignment, further enhance their market appeal.

The global handheld pyrometer market is expected to grow steadily, driven by the increasing demand for non-contact temperature measurement in industries like metal processing, glass, and ceramics. Proxitron's focus on new product development and strategic partnerships positions it well to capitalize on these trends. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has solidified its reputation as a top player in the market, with a strong focus on technological advancements and product innovation.

