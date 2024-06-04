Global Flow Meter Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2032 with ABB, Emerson Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Saison Information Systems Leading

Dublin, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flow Meter Market Report by Product Type, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flow meter market has reportedly reached a size of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2023, and is forecasted to expand to US$ 14.2 Billion by 2032, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.59% during the period of 2023-2032.

The market's growth is largely fueled by the escalating demand for wastewater management systems, heightened safety regulations in the oil and gas industry, advancements in infrastructure development, and the widespread adoption of automation in the manufacturing sectors.





Industry trends indicate a substantial rise in digital transformation initiatives that incorporate data analytics into flow meters, transforming these tools into intelligent systems crucial for optimizing operations, enhancing predictive maintenance, and efficiently managing resources. Likewise, substantial infrastructure development activities are underway globally, demanding the reliable and efficient flow management solutions provided by these devices.

Product and Application Insights



The market is divided into segments based on product type, including analog and smart flow meters—with analog flow meters currently holding the majority share due to their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Nonetheless, smart flow meters are swiftly gaining ground, praised for their real-time data analysis, energy efficiency, and reduced need for manual intervention.

Regional Market Performance



A comprehensive market analysis points to the Asia Pacific region spearheading the global market, attributed to rapid industrialization, growing populations, and extensive investments in infrastructure. The global market dynamics are further influenced by the residential sector's push for water conservation and the widespread adoption of smart metering solutions for leak and waste management.

Competitive Landscape and Key Developments



Major industry players are intensely engaged in R&D to enhance accuracy and functionality, with strategic partnerships playing a key role in expanding their global reach. Recent developments in the market underscore the innovation trajectory, as exemplified by ABB Limited's investment in WindESCo and Emerson Electric Co.'s introduction of a novel AI-based software solution to expedite plant modernizations.

Market Outlook



As the global economy continues to evolve and prioritize efficient resource management, the flow meter market is expected to experience robust growth. With rising global energy demand and a focus on environmental sustainability, the market's outlook remains positive, supported by technological advancements and a heightened consciousness about resource conservation.

Industry analysts confidently anticipate that this momentum in the flow meter market will continue, with companies investing in both technology and compliance capabilities to meet the stringent regulations and operational demands across various sectors. The comprehensive insights provided indicate key developments and trajectories guiding the market's growth from 2024 to 2032.



