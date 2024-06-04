Dubai, UAE, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity One Ltd, operating under the ethos of 'TRUTH MATTERS™,' has announced its strategic decision to adopt the new Ripple XRP EVM ERC platform. This move aligns with Verity One's mission to enhance transparency, authenticity, and trust within product supply chains through advanced technologies such as AI and Blockchain.

Verity One Ltd. TRUTH MATTERS™

A Game-Changing Experience at Consensus 2024

Attending Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas, was a transformative experience for Verity One Ltd and Made in USA News. Accompanied by Michelle Tan, an ardent XRP enthusiast, I, an agnostic technology expert focused on building a secure blockchain backend on Hyperledger Fabric, sought an NFT and Token/Coin Management system. Our goal was to manage the onboarding and tracking of nutrient credits that we certify for public chains, offering state and US Government validated and certified nutrient credits through the EPA, US Army Corps of Engineers, VADEQ, and CBP's ISNRP, as well as the Oyster Company of Virginia LLC and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Services. During our exploration of the trade show, we had the fortune of meeting Matt Liimakka at the Ripple XRP Ledger booth. Despite my reservations about XRP, Matt's welcoming approach convinced us to delve into their ecosystem. This led us to Zoniqx, where co-founder and CBO Sanjeev Birari provided a demo that immediately captured my attention. Zoniqx offered an integrated solution on the XRP Ledger System, promising customization and white labeling that perfectly aligned with our needs. It was an exciting discovery, primarily influenced by Matt and Sanjeev's presentations. Michelle, always the XRP enthusiast, was overjoyed to meet David Schwartz, Ripple's tech rock star. While she basked in her fan moment, I had the opportunity to engage deeply with David, who showed genuine interest in our nutrient credit initiative. His supportive and insightful demeanor was encouraging and validated the importance of our plans to clean the water and estuaries in Virginia, DC, Chesapeake Bay, Delaware River Basin, Hudson River, and NYC.

Strategic Decisions and Future Directions

Our interactions with David Schwartz, a revered figure in Ripple's tech community, and the team at Zoniqx played a pivotal role in our strategic decision. We have chosen to embrace the new XRP EVM ERC platform, a significant move that aligns with our mission to make a positive global impact. This decision sets a clear trajectory for our project, opening new possibilities and potential benefits.

