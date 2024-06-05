Fatty Alcohol Market Size Projected to Surge USD 18.17 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.36%

Newark, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the fatty alcohol market will grow from USD 9.81 Billion in 2023 to USD 18.17 Billion by 2033. The global demand for detergents, surfactants, soaps, etc. is expanding, increasing the demand for fatty alcohol. Numerous companies are venturing into the fatty alcohol sector to meet consumer demand and identify opportunities.



Key Insight of the Fatty Alcohol Market



Asia-Pacific region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific region will hold a significant market share due to the rapid growth of the end-user industries. This is due to rising per capita incomes in growing economies such as China, India, and others. Consumers’ lifestyles have changed; they now value high-quality, simple products. As a result, there is a rise in high-end cosmetics and detergents. The region has a younger demographic dividend, which is ideal for the cosmetics product industry, which drives the demand for fatty alcohol.



The long-chain segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The type segment is divided into long-chain, short-chain, pure and midcut, and higher-chain. The long-chain segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Molecules having a polar group at one end and a sizable non-polar section are known as long-chain fatty alcohols. Although they can have anywhere from 4-6 carbons to 22–26 carbons, they are typically high-molecular-weight straight-chain primary alcohols.



The personal care segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is divided into personal care, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, food and nutrition, industrial and domestic cleaning, and others. The personal care segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Emollients such as fatty alcohols give the skin a silky, smooth texture. They also add a rich texture by serving as emulsifiers. As co-surfactants, fatty alcohols mix with surfactants to produce lather. They can also be employed to seal in moisture and as thickeners.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6.36% 2033 Value Projection USD 18.17 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 9.81 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Type, End-user, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Fatty Alcohol Market Growth Drivers Increasing demand for bio-based products

Market Dynamics



Driver: Wide range of applications



Fatty alcohol is utilized in different personal care products because it improves the formula's effectiveness rather than for its aesthetic qualities. Fatty alcohols are, in actuality, a natural source of safe, multipurpose active components derived from vegetable oils. As a result, fatty alcohol dyes are becoming less in demand for industrial textile applications, further impeding market expansion. Fatty alcohol derivatives are used in various personal care and household products, including shampoos, toothpaste, creams, conditioners, and lotions. They are also extensively utilized in producing paints and coatings, pulp and paper, textile auxiliaries, chemicals used in fragrance, emulsion polymerization, lubricants, agriculture, and medicines.



Restraint: Accumulation



Due to the FALDH/FAO deficit, fatty alcohols like hexadecanol and octadecanol build up in SLS patients. These alcohols are predicted to build up in myelin due to their strong propensity to partition into membranes. The accumulation can lead to serious health issues, and thus, it is impacting the market growth.



Opportunity: Increasing growth of the chemical industry



The strong demand for commodity and speciality chemicals is leading to growth of the chemical industry as a whole. The industry could witness a rise in capital expenditure as leading companies focus on expanding their capacity and breaking into new end markets through both inorganic and organic approaches. The industry may experience high growth rate due to increasing product launches and rising demand from several end-user industries. Several chemical industries are expected to increase their investment in research and development skills to reduce plastic waste and their clients' carbon footprints.



Challenges: Regulatory restrictions



Sustainability is important to the fatty alcohol market since it impacts the industry's long-term profitability and environmental impact. As consumer and regulatory worries about resource depletion and climate change grow, businesses are pressured to adopt more sustainable operations.



Some of the major players operating in the fatty alcohol market are:



• BASF

• KLK Oleo

• Univar Inc

• VVF LLC

• EcogreenOleochemicals

• P & G Chemicals

• Kao Corporation

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc

• Sasol Limited

• Emery Oleochemicals

• Wilmar International Ltd

• Berg+ Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

• Godrej Industries Ltd.

• Arkema SA



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Type:



• Long Chain

• Short Chain

• Pure and Midcut

• Higher Chain



By End-user:



• Personal Care

• Plasticizers

• Pharmaceutical

• Lubricants

• Food and Nutrition

• Industrial and Domestic Cleaning

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



