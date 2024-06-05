Global Smart Card Market Projected to Reach US$ 13.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Integration and Security Needs

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Card Market Report by Type, Component, Application, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart card market size reached US$ 9.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 13.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.88% during 2023-2032. The integration of smart card technology into mobile devices, smartphones, and wearables, growing need for secure and efficient payment systems, and the increasing utilization of smart cards by public corporations and organizations are some of the major factors propelling the market.



Smart Card Market Trends/Drivers

Integration of smart card technology into mobile devices, smartphones, and wearables



The integration of smart card technology into smartphones has driven the adoption of contactless payment methods, such as NFC (Near Field Communication) payments. Consumers can simply tap their smartphones to make payments, eliminating the need for physical credit or debit cards. This convenience has accelerated the transition to mobile payments and boosted the demand for smart card solutions. Moreover, smart card technology in mobile devices enables the implementation of multiple applications on a single card. For example, a single smart card in a smartphone can support payment, public transportation, access control, and more. This versatility enhances user convenience and encourages broader adoption of smart card technology.



Growing need for secure and efficient payment systems



Smart cards provide a higher level of security compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. They use encryption and authentication mechanisms to protect sensitive data, making them more resistant to fraud and data breaches. As the frequency of cyberattacks and payment fraud increases, the demand for secure payment solutions like smart cards grows. Moreover, contactless smart cards, often in the form of EMV (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa) cards, enable quick and convenient tap-and-go payments. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of contactless payments as consumers sought safer, touch-free payment methods. Smart cards play a pivotal role in enabling this technology, which is propelling the market growth.



Increasing utilization of smart cards by public corporations and organizations



Many governments worldwide are promoting the use of smart cards for identification, access control, and secure transactions. This includes national ID cards, e-passports, and driver's licenses with embedded chips. These initiatives are driving a significant demand for smart cards. Besides, public corporations and organizations are adopting smart cards for secure access control to their premises and digital resources.



Smart cards provide multi-factor authentication, making it difficult for unauthorized individuals to gain access to sensitive areas or information. Moreover, public transportation systems, government offices, and public services are increasingly adopting smart card-based payment systems. This includes contactless smart cards for fare payments in buses and trains, reducing the need for cash transactions.



Smart Card Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global smart card market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, application, and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Contact-based cards hold the largest market share

Breakup by Component:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the component has also been provided in the report. This includes memory based, microcontroller based, and magnetic stripes.

Breakup by Application:

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes payment transactions, ID verification, and access control.

Access control smart cards play a critical role in securing physical and digital access to restricted areas and information. They are commonly used in offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and industrial settings to manage and restrict entry to authorized personnel. Smart access cards can also integrate with biometric authentication methods for added security.

Breakup by End User:

Telecommunication sector accounts for the majority of market share

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes BFSI, telecommunication, healthcare, government, transportation, and others. According to the report, telecommunication sector holds the largest market share.

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market

The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share.

Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's most populous countries, including China and India. The sheer size and diversity of this market create significant opportunities for smart card adoption across various industries and applications. Moreover, many countries in the Asia Pacific region have actively promoted smart card technology through government initiatives. These initiatives range from national identity cards and healthcare cards to transportation cards and social welfare programs. For instance, India's Aadhaar project, which uses biometric smart cards for identity verification, is one of the largest such initiatives globally.

Besides, Asia Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the financial services sector, including banking and payment systems. Smart cards, such as EMV (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa) chip cards, have become standard for enhancing security in payment transactions. The shift from magnetic stripe cards to EMV chip cards has been a significant driver of smart card adoption in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of multiple players that include established brands, emerging startups, and specialty manufacturers. Presently, leading companies are investing in research and development to create smarter and more secure smart card solutions. This includes incorporating advanced encryption and biometric technologies to enhance card security.



They are also acquiring smaller companies that specialize in complementary technologies or market segments to broaden their product portfolios and customer base. Besides, companies are expanding beyond traditional smart cards to offer solutions like mobile payment apps that can complement or replace physical cards. They are also providing additional services such as card personalization, card management systems, and data analytics to offer more value to customers.



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market.



Some of the key players in the market include:

Bartronics India Ltd

CardLogix Corporation

CPI Card Group

Fingerprint Cards AB

Giesecke+Devrient (MC Familiengesellschaft mbH)

IDEMIA

Identiv Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Secura Key

Thales Group

Watchdata Technologies Pte. Ltd.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

