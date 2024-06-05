Global Inertial Navigation Systems Industry Research 2024-2029 Featuring Key Players - Safran Electronic & Defense, Northrop Grumman, Teledyne Technologies, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inertial Navigation Systems Market by Grade (Marine, Navigation, Tactical, Space, Commercial), Technology (Mechanical, Ring Laser, Fiber Optic, MEMS), Platform, End User (Commercial and Defence), Component and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Inertial Navigation Systems market is estimated to grow from USD 13.5 billion by 2029 from USD 10.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2029

The increasing demand for precise navigation solutions in various industries and applications drives the inertial navigation systems market. This demand stems from the need for accurate positioning, velocity, and orientation information, particularly in environments where GPS signals may be unreliable or unavailable. Industries such as aviation, marine, defense, and autonomous vehicles rely on INS for safe and efficient operations.





Safran Electronic & Defense (France), Northrop Grumman (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US). These key players offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World.



Defense by end user is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024.



Based on end users, the inertial navigation systems market is categorized into commercial & government and defense. The defense segment has the highest market share of 60.0%. Defense agencies worldwide heavily rely on INS for a range of critical applications such as missile guidance, reconnaissance, target tracking, and battlefield navigation.

The continuous modernization of military capabilities, coupled with evolving threats, necessitates the adoption of cutting-edge navigation technology to maintain strategic superiority. Additionally, the increasing complexity of modern warfare scenarios, including urban operations and asymmetric threats, underscores the importance of INS in providing accurate positioning and situational awareness for military operations.



The Aircraft segment by platform is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2024.



Based on Platform, the market is further divided into aircraft, missiles, space launch vehicles, marine, military armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and unmanned marine vehicles. The aircraft segment holds the highest share of 33.3%. With the increasing complexity of airspace and the rise in air traffic, there is a growing demand for advanced navigation technologies that can support navigation in various weather conditions and environments.

Furthermore, whether commercial airliners or military jets, aircraft require precise navigation systems to ensure accurate positioning, velocity, and orientation information throughout their flights. INS plays a crucial role in providing continuous navigation data, especially in areas where GPS signals may be weak or unavailable.



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024.



Based on Region, North America holds the highest share of 33.2% in 2024. The region covers the US and Canada for market analysis. North America is home to leading aerospace and defense companies that continually invest in advanced navigation technologies to maintain their competitive edge globally. Additionally, the region's extensive network of military installations, research institutions, and government agencies drives significant demand for high-performance INS solutions.

Moreover, North America's rapid adoption of autonomous technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles, further fuels the demand for precise navigation systems. Furthermore, supportive government policies, robust infrastructure, and a culture of innovation contribute to the growth of the INS market in North America.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on inertial navigation systems solutions offered by the top players in the market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the inertial navigation systems market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the inertial navigation systems market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the inertial navigation systems market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the inertial navigation systems market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



