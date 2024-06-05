Global Liquid-Applied Membrane (Elastomeric, Bituminous, Cementitious) Market Analysis/Forecast to 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid-Applied Membrane Market by Type (Elastomeric, Bituminous, Cementitious), Application (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Roadways), Usage, End-Use Industry (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction), and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid-applied membrane market size is projected to reach USD 32.1 billion by 2029 from USD 24.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9%

The liquid-applied membrane market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as new product launches, investments & expansions, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

The rising demand for waterproofing solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects is a major catalyst propelling the growth of the liquid-applied membrane market. Technological innovations that improve the effectiveness and adaptability of liquid-applied membranes, coupled with their superior attributes such as seamless coverage and longevity compared to conventional approaches, are fueling their widespread adoption. Additionally, factors such as urbanization trends, escalating occurrences of water-related damage, and heightened awareness of sustainable building methods are exerting considerable influence on the market dynamics.

Europe is the second-largest regional market for liquid-applied membranes. The construction industry plays an important role in the European economy. The European liquid-applied membrane market is witnessing steady growth. The European construction sector, characterized by increasing investments in infrastructure projects, new constructions, and renovations, is driving demand for waterproofing solutions. Moreover, a notable shift is observed toward sustainable construction practices across Europe. Additionally, the aging infrastructure in Europe necessitates repairs and upgrades, creating a ripe market for liquid-applied membranes.

The key players in the liquid-applied membrane market Sika AG (Switzerland), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), SOPREMA (France), Fosroc, Inc. (UAE), Saint-Gobain Weber (France), H.B. Fuller (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Bostik (France), GCP Applied Technologies Inc (US), and Ardex (Germany) among others.

Bituminious membranes is the second largest type in terms of value in the liquid-applied membrane market, in 2023.



Bituminous membranes are a popular choice for waterproofing due to their adaptability and durability. These membranes use bitumen, a waterproof and viscous material derived from petroleum, as their primary ingredient, providing a sturdy and impermeable barrier against moisture penetration. Bituminous membranes also boast excellent resistance to UV radiation and temperature fluctuations, preserving their waterproofing integrity even in severe weather conditions. Additionally, they can be coated with reflective materials or pigments to enhance energy efficiency and aesthetics. These membranes offer ease of installation, with roller, spray, or brush application methods options.



Refurbishment accounted for the second largest market share in terms of value in the liquid-applied membrane market, in 2023.



Refurbishment involving liquid applied membranes enhances the waterproofing capabilities of pre-existing structures, safeguarding them against moisture infiltration and potential harm. Employed in refurbishment projects, liquid applied membranes play a pivotal role in upholding the structural integrity of buildings, furnishing a resilient and protective coating that augments the structure's longevity.

Furthermore, the utilization of liquid applied membranes in refurbishment initiatives aligns with sustainable construction practices by prolonging the lifespan of existing structures, curbing the requirement for new construction materials, and mitigating environmental repercussions. Refurbishment effectively addresses wear and tear, potential damages, or aging concerns associated with liquid applied membranes, ensuring their sustained provision of dependable waterproofing and defense against environmental stressors over an extended timeframe.



Public infrastructure is the second fastest region in the liquid-applied membrane market in 2023.



In public infrastructure projects, low-cost LAMs are preferred, with cementitious and bituminous membranes being the most used types. As the global population grows and urbanization and industrialization expand, the demand for water management facilities in developing and developed nations is rising. This increased need for water management infrastructure will drive the demand for LAMs during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for resilient and enduring waterproofing solutions in public infrastructure initiatives, combined with the adaptability and efficiency of liquid applied membranes in safeguarding crucial infrastructure against water-related harm and decline, accelerates their acceptance within this sector.



Walls is the second largest application in the liquid-applied membrane market in 2023.



Walls accounted for the second-largest application for liquid-applied membrane market. Water can enter through external walls, but internal walls are usually the first to show signs of damage. Waterproofing materials such as elastomeric, acrylic, and cementitious products are used to prevent water damage. Liquid-applied membranes(LAMs) are becoming increasingly popular to improve energy efficiency by preventing water infiltration in buildings. Liquid applied membranes offer a convenient application solution for wet areas in wall construction projects, accommodating diverse, irregular, and changing surfaces with ease.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing spending on infrastructural development, Wide employment of waterproofing membranes in construction sector, Stringent regulations in building construction industry), restraints (Increasing demand for sheet membranes as substitutes, High initial investment required for liquid-applied membranes), opportunities (Growing demand for energy-efficient buildings and green roofs), and challenges (Environmental and health concerns related to liquid-applied membranes) influencing the growth of the liquid-applied membrane market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the liquid-applied membranes offered by top players in the global liquid-applied membrane market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the liquid-applied membrane market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for liquid-applied membrane market across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the liquid-applied membrane market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

