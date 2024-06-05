The Premiumisation Megatrend: Unveiling the Future of Consumer Preferences

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Megatrends: Premiumisation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an update on Premiumisation - one of the 10 megatrends, exploring the three key pillars of the trend to highlight where opportunities lie for business.

Premiumisation continues to be highly sought-after by consumers seeking to enhance their wellbeing and consumers willing to pay more for premium products and services. In response, companies have leveraged consumers' desires and wants through innovation and active marketing.



The Premiumisation Megatrend briefing offers latest insights into long-term consumer-based trends impacting businesses globally. It highlights important shifts in consumer values and behaviour, how these are affecting the evolution of the trend and offers strategic analysis into the implications for companies across categories and geographies.

It identifies where opportunities lie for business and showcases relevant product and service manifestations responding to the trend(s) and the changing consumer need.



Product coverage:

Changing Values as a Megatrend Driver

Convenience

Digital Living

Diversity and Inclusion

Environmental Shifts and Pressures as a Megatrend Drive

Experience More

Personalisation

Population Change as a Megatrend Driver

Premiumisation

Pursuit of Value

Shifting Economic Power as a Megatrend Driver

Shifting Market Frontiers

Shopper Reinvented

Sustainable Living

Technology as a Megatrend Driver

Wellness

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Report Scope:

Get a detailed picture of the Megatrends market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



Key Topics Covered:

The evolution of premiumisation

Personalisation

PERMISSION TO INDULGE

Self-care

Health is the new wealth

BUYING EXPERIENCE AND COMMUNITY

Implications for future growth



