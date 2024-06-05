Pet Care in Western Europe: Premiumisation and Pet Humanisation Trends are Helping to Drive Value Sales in Pet Car

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Care in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Western European pet care market performed strongly during the pandemic, with pet adoption levels up and owners spending more time with their pets during home seclusion. However, the high inflation in the region was putting pressure on consumers' purchasing power from 2022, negatively impacting volume sales in recent years.

Nevertheless, the premiumisation and pet humanisation trends are helping to drive value sales in pet care, which is expected to continue over the forecast period.



The Pet Care in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key report benefits:

Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Regional overview

Leading companies and brands

Forecast projections

Country snapshots

