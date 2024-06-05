North America Asset Management Market Outlook to 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Asset Management Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America is a global financial powerhouse, with the asset management business playing an important role in the country's economy. This region has a dynamic and diversified ecosystem of asset management companies, investors, and regulatory frameworks. North America's asset management business is comprised of a diverse network of financial organizations, including traditional asset managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, and pension funds. The United States, as the region's largest economy, dominates this terrain with some of the world's most notable asset management organizations.



North America's asset management landscape is continually changing due to technological developments, legislative changes, and shifting investor preferences. One prominent trend is the increasing popularity of passive investing, exemplified by the rise of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These low-cost investment vehicles, which track various market indices, have gained traction among retail and institutional investors alike, challenging the traditional active management approach. Furthermore, technological innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics are transforming investment procedures. Firms are embracing these technologies to improve risk management, optimize portfolio construction, and customize client experiences, allowing them to remain competitive in an increasingly digitalized market. Mexico's asset management business is expanding steadily, fueled by economic changes and rising investor interest. With a growing middle class and a developing financial services sector, Mexico offers exciting potential for asset managers to participate in the country's changing investment landscape. North America is still at the forefront of technological innovation in asset management, harnessing advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to improve investment decision-making processes. Firms are implementing novel technology to improve portfolio management, risk assessment, and client engagement, thereby increasing market efficiency and competitiveness.



The North America Asset Management market was valued more than USD 130 Billion in 2023. The regulatory environment in North America has a significant impact on the asset management industry, with regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) in Canada monitoring market integrity and investor protection. Compliance with regulatory standards is an important factor for asset managers operating in the region. North America is a hotspot for alternative investments, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, and infrastructure.



Asset managers are progressively diversifying their portfolios by allocating capital to alternative asset classes in order to achieve higher returns and portfolio diversity in a volatile market environment. North America has various innovation hubs and financial centers, such as New York City, Toronto, and San Francisco that stimulate collaboration, creativity, and entrepreneurship in the asset management industry. These hubs serve as incubators for new ideas, technologies, and investment strategies, attracting talent and capital from around the world.

The growth of financial technology (fintech) businesses in North America is challenging the traditional asset management environment by providing novel solutions for investment management, robo-advisory services, and peer-to-peer lending. Fintech businesses are challenging established players by offering low-cost alternatives and democratizing access to financial services for regular investors. North America is a popular market for real estate investment trusts (REITs), which allow investors to acquire exposure to real estate assets without actually owning the properties. REITs provide diversification, income creation, and possible capital appreciation, making them appealing investment vehicles for institutional and individual investors looking for exposure to the real estate sector.



Major Drivers

Technological innovation: Rapid technological improvements are driving the change in the North American asset management market. Firms are using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics to improve investment decisions, increase operational efficiency, and provide tailored client experiences. From algorithmic trading to robo-advisory services, technology is transforming the industrial landscape, allowing asset managers to remain competitive in an increasingly digitalized economy. Embracing modern technologies helps not only risk management and portfolio performance but also scalability and agility, allowing businesses to respond to changing market conditions and investor preferences.



Regulatory environment: The regulatory environment has a significant impact on the North American asset management sector by impacting investor trust, market transparency, and operational standards. Regulatory bodies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in Canada, monitor compliance with asset management rules and regulations, such as registration, disclosure, and investor protection. Changes in regulatory requirements, such as the installation of new reporting standards or stronger compliance procedures, can have an impact on a company's operations, costs, and competitiveness.



Major Challenges

Cybersecurity threats: Given the increased reliance on digital platforms and data-driven technology, North American asset managers are becoming increasingly concerned about cybersecurity threats. Cyber-attacks, data breaches, and information security flaws can compromise client confidentiality, disrupt business operations, and harm reputations. Asset managers must prioritize cybersecurity measures, develop strong data protection standards, and invest in cybersecurity infrastructure to successfully protect sensitive information and prevent cyber threats.



Changing investor preferences: North American asset managers face problems due to shifting investor preferences and demography. As millennials and Generation Z investors seek socially responsible and sustainable investing opportunities, asset managers must adjust their investment strategies and product offerings to suit changing investor demands. In order to attract and keep customers in a continuously changing investor landscape, asset managers must cater to different investor preferences, include environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues into investment processes, and create openness and confidence.



The fast digitization of enterprises across all industries is increasing the amount and complexities of digital assets are increasing quickly. Intangible assets include software, intellectual property, digital media, data, and online content. As businesses rely more on digital assets to fuel innovation, operations, and customer interaction, effective management and optimization of these assets become critical. The explosion of digital content generation, distribution, and consumption has resulted in an increase in the quantity and variety of digital assets.



Businesses are bombarded with digital assets, ranging from multimedia files and social media content to software applications and online publications, all of which require effective management, access, and utilization. Digital asset management (DAM) solutions meet this rising demand by delivering centralized repositories, metadata tagging, version control, and collaboration features to streamline the management of digital content. North America has one of the world's largest and most sophisticated aviation businesses, with significant investments in airports, airlines, aircraft manufacture, and supporting infrastructure.

Managing the varied spectrum of assets in the aviation sector, including aircraft, engines, components, facilities, and ground support equipment, necessitates sophisticated asset management solutions capable of meeting complex operational and regulatory requirements. Aviation asset management is subject to severe safety regulations, airworthiness standards, and maintenance requirements imposed by regulatory authorities such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States and Transport Canada in Canada.

Compliance with these standards is crucial for the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft operations. Aviation asset management solutions play an important role in simplifying compliance by providing features such as maintenance tracking, regulatory reporting, audit trails, and documentation management.

